Baltimore Police Department Announces Public Viewing For Slain Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A public viewing for Officer Keona Holley, who died one week after she was shot in an ambush attack in December , will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9 and Monday, Jan. 10, the Baltimore Police Department announced on Monday.

The viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home in the Harlem Park neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10. Masks are required inside the funeral home and all other COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, the department said.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, police said. The Baltimore Police Department will release further details about arrangements on its website and social media pages.

Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, was on duty when she was shot Dec. 16 inside her patrol car while parked along Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay.

Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, were arrested in connection with the shooting and the murder of another man.