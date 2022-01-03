ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Police Department Announces Public Viewing For Slain Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A public viewing for Officer Keona Holley, who died one week after she was shot in an ambush attack in December , will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9 and Monday, Jan. 10, the Baltimore Police Department announced on Monday.

The viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home in the Harlem Park neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10. Masks are required inside the funeral home and all other COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, the department said.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, police said. The Baltimore Police Department will release further details about arrangements on its website and social media pages.

Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, was on duty when she was shot Dec. 16 inside her patrol car while parked along Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay.

Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, were arrested in connection with the shooting and the murder of another man.

KSS19
3d ago

KeeKee our lives are forever changed. I miss our calls, our texts, and seeing your beautiful face. Sarge and I love and miss you terribly. We promise we will always be there for the kids. until we meet again forever in our hearts.

CBS Baltimore

Man, 29, Shot In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot late Thursday night in southwest Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard about 11:45 p.m. found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. The unnamed shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No information about a possible suspect or motive was provided. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Laurel Man Charged In Commercial Armed Robberies in Howard County

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel man was arrested and charged in four commercial armed robberies in Laurel and Savage since December, and a second man was charged as an accomplice in one of the cases, according to the Howard County Police Department. Demetrice Whitted, 19, has been charged with several counts of armed robbery, theft and weapons violations in the four incidents, police said. Malik White, 22, who lives at the same home as White, was charged with armed robbery and theft in one of the cases, police said. According to police, the robberies took place: At just before 4 a.m. Dec. 2...
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

29-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in West Baltimore. The man was fatally injured in the 1900 block of W. Lanvale Street about 1:15 p.m. Friday. Officers on patrol in the area heard gunfire and began searching the area for gunshot victims, Baltimore police said. Soon after, they received a notification from the department’s ShotSpotter gun detection system directing them to the site of the shooting. They found a man who had been shot several times at that location. An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died, according to police. The fatal shooting occurred a block away from the only gas station in Sandtown-Winchester. That gas station was at the center of a crime scene on Thursday after someone drove a van into it in an effort to steal its ATM. Not long after the shooting, police returned to the same area to assist firefighters with a deadly house fire.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s ATM Theft Trend Continues In 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police spent Thursday morning trying to ascertain who drove two different vans into a gas station and a discount store in a failed attempt to steal their ATMs. Someone—possibly two different people or two different groups of people—used the two vans as battering rams. The first van attack occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 3400 block of Frederick Avenue, according to a Baltimore Police Department press statement. But police didn’t learn about the crash-and-dash crime until around 7:50 a.m. The second brazen attack occurred at a Carroll gas station in the 1900 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Sentenced For Murder-For-Hire Plot & Extortion

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a plot to kill a restaurant owner and his partner over an unpaid debt, a federal prosecutor said. According to his plea agreement and other court documents, Stepfen Gerard Gaither, 30, of Randallstown was hired by co-defendant Clement Robert Mercaldo, Jr. to send messages threatening victims and their families to extort money, said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron. Between 2008 and 2017, Mercaldo, a former restaurant owner, loaned over $1 million to the victim, who made payments until 2019, when he was...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detectives Investigate Shooting Death Of Man In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death early Wednesday of a man in Northwest Baltimore. Officers called to a shooting near Reisterstown Road and Grantley Avenue about 1 a.m. found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to police. Additional details weren’t immediately clear Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two People Die After Crashing Vehicle Into Bus In Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people died Thursday night after colliding with an MTA bus that was stopped in the road. The bus was stopped on Old Court Road near Woodling Way when Komonti Wilmer, 51, drove into it around 11:45 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Wilmer was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Nissan Maxima when he struck the bus, per the statement. It was not immediately clear if the snowstorm that moved into the area Thursday night played a role in the collision. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital with “minor injuries,” police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Deputies ID Man Accused Of Stealing Ambulance And Crashing Into Police Vehicles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the man accused of commandeering an ambulance from a Carroll County hospital and crashing into two police vehicles on Thursday. Steven David Gary, 55, is charged with theft of over $100,00, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of malicious destruction of property, and two counts of intoxicated endangerment, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Gary also faces various traffic offenses including driving under the influence. Gary was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing an ambulance Thursday from Carroll Hospital Center and leading authorities on a...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Kamaire Randall, a missing 12-year-old boy from Reisterstown. Randall was last seen Friday leaving the 12000 block of Tarragon Road wearing a gray zip-up hooded jacket and blue jeans. Anyone who sees Randall or knows where he is is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. #CriticalMissing: 12-year-old Kamaire Randall (5’05, 140lbs) left the 12000 block of Tarragon Rd. in Reisterstown, MD to an unknown destination. He was last seen on 1/7/2022 wearing a gray zip up hooded jacket, blue jeans. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/yjKlSM8Itf — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 8, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Release Body Camera Footage From Christmas Day Shooting Of Man In Behavioral Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday released body-worn camera footage of the shooting of Barron Von Coe, the 59-year-old man who was shot on Christmas Day in the midst of a behavioral crisis after he claimed to have a bomb and pointed a gun at responding officers. Initially, police said Coe opened fire on the officers responding to his house, but Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau said Tuesday the handgun recovered from the scene only had one round in the chamber and a firing pin spring was missing, rendering the gun inoperable. Officers were called to Coe’s home in the 4100 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis, Anne Arundel Fire Departments Ask For Public’s Help To Alleviate COVID-19 Strain On First Responders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments are asking for the community’s help in alleviating the strain its first responders are facing as a result of the strain COVID-19 and its variants are causing. The positivity rate in the county has reached 30 percent, resulting in an intensive care unit occupancy rate of nearly 92 percent, according to county Health Department data the fire departments cited in a statement. The departments are asking people to avoid going to emergency departments for minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, low-grade fevers and seek care from primary care physicians or urgent...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Distribute 100K COVID-19 Rapid Tests Next Week

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will distribute 100,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid tests next week at more than two dozen locations, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Friday. Starting Monday, the county will hand out the tests at library branches, senior centers, parks and other locations across the county. Tests are only available while supplies last. Here’s the full schedule: Monday, Jan. 10 1 p.m. Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Road, Catonsville (drive thru) Tuesday, Jan. 11 1 p.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Ave. (drive thru) Wednesday, Jan. 12 9 a.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty, 3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown (walk up) 1...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Police Helicopter Hoists Shipman From Chesapeake Bay During Medical Emergency

KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A crew member of a tanker ship in the Chesapeake Bay was airlifted by Maryland State Police after they had a medical emergency Wednesday morning, police said. The ship was identified as the Chem Jupiter, a 462-foot oil/chemical tanker ship from Libera. It was near Kent Island at the time, underway from Baltimore. Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Around 8:45 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard-Sector Maryland requested a Maryland State Police aerial hoist from the vessel after a crew member had an emergency that required immediate attention, police said. MSP Aviation Command Trooper 6, based at the Easton Airport in Talbot County, responded to the scene. A flight paramedic was lowered onto the ship and was hoisted back up with the patient using a “screamer suit” harness. The patient was then flown to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. There is no word on the condition or identity of the patient.    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Healthcare Workers Get New Funding to Battle the Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is giving $2.4 million to healthcare workers who are understaffed and overwhelmed amid a wave of new COVID-19 cases. Ball announced on Friday that he would give $2 million to the Howard County General Hospital and $400,000 to the Howard County Health Department in American Rescue Plan funding. The money is supposed to help the organizations help address their staffing shortages, set up testing sites, conduct contact tracing, and various vaccination clinics. “This latest COVID-19 surge caused by variants is overwhelming, and our healthcare workers, those on the frontlines, our EMS and paramedics are exhausted,”...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Looking For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Dundalk, Last Seen Christmas Eve

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Juliciah Matherly, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Christmas eve. Matherly is five foot six inches, and 150 pounds, police said. She was reportedly last contacted by phone on Dec. 27, but last seen on Dec. 24. She was last seen on the first block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk. #Missing: 15-year-old Juliciah Matherly (5’06, 150 lbs) is missing from the unit block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk, MD. Matherly was seen on 12/24/2021 with last phone contact on 12/27/2021. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/3cENF9Gxe2 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 6, 2022 Anyone who sees Matherly or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Year’s Eve Shooting In Essex Remains Under Investigation

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a shooting that unfolded at an Essex home on New Year’s Eve. Officers were called to a shooting at the home on Jillway Court about 10:20 p.m. Dec. 31, Baltimore County Police said. Once they arrived, officers determined a man had been shot at the residence after getting home, police said. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Besides saying an armed man was involved, police have not released any details on the suspect’s identity. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 10-307-2020.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Inspector General Report Finds Many Baltimore County Employees Have Never Had A Background Check

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) – Baltimore County has not conducted background checks on a large number workers, leading the government to employ people who have committed crimes or endured financial difficulties that could create security problems, according to a new report. Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan highlighted these issues in a report on Baltimore County’s employment background program, which she made public today. Her office revealed that in a random sampling of 300 employees, more than 25% had one or more “significant financial issues in their background” that ranged from defaulting on creditors to evading taxes and even filing for bankruptcy. Some...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 People Die After Their Vehicle Crashes Into The Back Of Snowplow In Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Three passengers in a sport utility vehicle have died after they crashed into the back of snowplow in Silver Spring on Monday evening, Montgomery County police said. About 6:45 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the scene at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Road and found a black Cadillac SRX with four passengers had crashed into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck. Two women and one male were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two of the victims were from Baltimore. The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Natasha Ann Hunter of Baltimore; 52-year-old Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore; and 27-year-old Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks of Clinton, Md. EMS removed the fourth passenger from the rear of the vehicle and took him to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in serious condition, police said. The driver of the snowplow remained on the scene after the collision, police said. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Knock Down 4-Alarm Fire In Charles North

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters had their hands full early Wednesday after a four-alarm fire erupted at a building in the Charles North neighborhood. About 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the building near the corner of West 22nd Street and Maryland Avenue, where they found flames shooting from the roof. While the building was mostly vacant, authorities told WJZ there were a couple people inside who managed to escape without injury. It took over 100 firefighters and roughly 30 trucks to get the flames under control, though the fire did spread to neighboring buildings. Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said the elements outside did...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ahead Of Return To Classroom, Scott Announces 100K Tests, 80K Masks Will Be Given To City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With students set to return to the classroom, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday said the city will give 100,000 tests and 80,000 masks to Baltimore City Public Schools. Scott endorsed the school system’s plan for in-person schooling, saying virtual classes have led to learning loss that has impacted the emotional well-being of students and deepened inequities in education. “I hear directly from students all the time who tell me, ‘Mayor, I cannot return to virtual learning, it will not work for me.'” he said. “And we all know that the best place for students to learn is in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

