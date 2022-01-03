ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Children's Mercy reports 293 staff quarantined due to Covid

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Children's Mercy reported Monday a spike in COVID-19 cases in younger children and staff members, who were quarantined due to COVID-19.

According to the hospital's COVID-19 dashboard , 293 staff members were quarantined due to COVID-19 as of 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, Children's Mercy was also treating 25 children for the virus.

Positive cases in children ages two and under also spiked from Dec. 6 to Dec. 27 at the hospital.

During the week of Dec. 6, Children's Mercy reported 57 positive cases in children ages two and under.

In the weeks that followed positive cases continued to climb, and the hospital reported 231 cases during the week of Dec. 27 for that age group.

Children's Mercy wasn't the only hospital system in the Kansas City area to report a high number of staff sidelined due to the virus.

On Monday, University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites reported more than 500 employees were out due to COVID-19. That number is up 200 from last week when the health system said it had 300 employees out .

Comments / 3

Brandon FJB
4d ago

Uh oh, didn’t they fire a bunch of staff, a few weeks ago? The media applauded mightily.

Reply
4
