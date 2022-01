YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A local art exhibit is number one on a list of the top 20 exhibitions to see in the United States. Welcome to the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers and the exhibition called “African-American Art in the 20th Century.” The publication “Black Art in America” chose the exhibit as the top must-see museum exhibition focusing on African-American art in the country. Museum director Masha Turchinsky was blown away. “Quite simply, wow. We’re talking about a powerhouse cavalcade of names in the pantheon of American art,” she told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu. There are 43 paintings and sculptures by 34 Black artists who...

