ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Arkansas Medicaid announces pharmacy benefits expansion

By Alexis Nalley
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mq07N_0dbn7Qa000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Medicaid clients now have additional pharmacy benefits, including three more prescriptions each month.

According to officials, the Arkansas Department of Health previously paid for three prescriptions per month for adult clients. Now, ADH will pay for three more prescriptions, allowing adult Medicaid clients up to six paid prescriptions.

FDA authorizes COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds

Multiple classes of routine medication will no longer count toward that limit, officials announced. According to the ADH, these medication types are:


•    High blood pressure
•    High cholesterol
•    Bleeding disorders
•    Diabetes
•    Inhalers for breathing disorders
•    Birth control pills
•    Contraceptives
•    Medications used to treat opioid disorder
•    Medications that help you stop smoking

The additional pharmacy benefits are only available to adults aged 21 and older who are in the fee-for-service Medicaid program, officials said.

For more information, call the Arkansas Department of Human Services Pharmacy Department at 501-683-4120 or visit the ADH website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Mental Health Support to Get Expansion Under New Medicaid Option

States can integrate behavioral health services into their Medicaid programs under a new option meant to help people experiencing mental health or substance use crises. The Medicaid option will allow states to support mobile crisis intervention services, which connect users to a behavioral health specialist on call, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
benefitspro.com

Regain control of drug spend in 2022: 3 pharmacy benefits trends to watch

As we near the end of the second pandemic year, the desire for quality and affordable health care has never been more top of mind. The pandemic raised new concerns about medication access and supply, both of which drove utilization and costs upward. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) projects prescription spend for commercial plans will grow an average of 5% annually, meanwhile, plan sponsors continue to battle budget pressures and ambiguity over their spend. And the benefit needs of member populations have changed because of the pandemic, once again putting pharmacy benefits under the microscope for 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wnax.com

Medicaid Expansion Approved for November Vote

Backers of a petition drive have been successful in getting a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid on the South Dakota general election ballot in November. Zach Marcus, with the group “South Dakotans Decide Healthcare,” says they won’t stop with the petitions…. Marcus says Medicaid expansion will...
HEALTH SERVICES
bloomberglaw.com

North Carolina Medicaid Agency’s Denial of Benefit Held Improper

The full amount of medical expenses incurred while a North Carolina man was eligible for, but not enrolled in, Medicare Part B must be used to calculate his Medicaid deductible, a state appeals court said. Under federal law, a state Medicaid plan may not condition payment on a beneficiary’s enrollment...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol#Arkansas Medicaid#Adh
magnoliareporter.com

More prescriptions made to Arkansas Medicaid offerings

Arkansas Medicaid clients can now get additional prescriptions paid for each month. Previously, Arkansas Medicaid paid for up to three prescriptions for adult clients per month. Clients’ doctors also could request three more prescriptions if needed. Now, adult Medicaid clients can get up to six prescriptions paid for by...
ARKANSAS STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Medicaid Program Announces Plans to Expand Coverage to Disabled Children

Louisiana will expand Medicaid coverage to children with developmental disabilities whose parents made too much money to qualify under prior eligibility. The medicaid program will broaden eligibility standards by including certain children with disabilities who are under 19 years old. In 2019, Louisiana lawmakers unanimously approved the widened Medicaid coverage,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WUHF

New legislation regulates pharmacy benefit managers

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has signed legislation to require licensure and registration for pharmacy benefit managers. Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, are processors between health insurance and the pharmacy. So far, they've operated without regulation. Pharmacy supervisors say there is little transparency, which has led the PBMs...
ALBANY, NY
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sdpb.org

How South Dakota voters can weigh in on Medicaid expansion

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. South Dakota is one of 12 states that has not accepted federal incentives to expand Medicaid eligibility. Now voters will have more than one opportunity to have a say about expansion in the state. Constitutional...
HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Biden administration says premiums for Arkansas Medicaid expansion must end in one year

In June 2018, when Arkansas became the first state in the nation to implement work requirements for certain Medicaid beneficiaries, Governor Hutchinson was triumphant. “We’ve wanted to establish a work requirement … for a long time,” he said at the time. The Obama administration had refused to authorize work requirements, but the Trump administration gave the green light. “With this development, Arkansas has become a national leader in rethinking the delivery of public assistance,” the governor boasted.
HEALTH
showmeinstitute.org

Medicaid Expansion Fuels Enrollment Growth

In the first two months since the state expanded Medicaid eligibility, nearly 25,000 Missourians have enrolled in the program. This brings Missouri’s Medicaid enrollment to the highest point in state history, with more than 1.1 million recipients of state-sponsored health coverage. A growing Medicaid program is nothing new for...
HEALTH
kotatv.com

Medicaid expansion to appear on SD ballot

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota will appear on the November ballot. The secretary of state’s office announced Monday that Constitutional Amendment D was validated after an estimated 38,244 people signed petitions to put in on the ballot. That was well above the level needed.
HEALTH
WDVM 25

Federal government signs off on Maryland’s Medicaid 1115 waiver renewal

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has authorized a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, extending the HealthChoice program. According to The federal Medicaid website: “Section 1115 of the Social Security Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority […]
MARYLAND STATE
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

409
Followers
205
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy