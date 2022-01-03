ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Arkansas Medicaid announces pharmacy benefits expansion

By Alexis Nalley
myarklamiss.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Medicaid clients now have additional pharmacy benefits, including three more prescriptions each month. According to officials, the Arkansas Department of Health previously paid for three...

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Mental Health Support to Get Expansion Under New Medicaid Option

States can integrate behavioral health services into their Medicaid programs under a new option meant to help people experiencing mental health or substance use crises. The Medicaid option will allow states to support mobile crisis intervention services, which connect users to a behavioral health specialist on call, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.
MENTAL HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Regain control of drug spend in 2022: 3 pharmacy benefits trends to watch

As we near the end of the second pandemic year, the desire for quality and affordable health care has never been more top of mind. The pandemic raised new concerns about medication access and supply, both of which drove utilization and costs upward. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) projects prescription spend for commercial plans will grow an average of 5% annually, meanwhile, plan sponsors continue to battle budget pressures and ambiguity over their spend. And the benefit needs of member populations have changed because of the pandemic, once again putting pharmacy benefits under the microscope for 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
showmeinstitute.org

Medicaid Expansion Fuels Enrollment Growth

In the first two months since the state expanded Medicaid eligibility, nearly 25,000 Missourians have enrolled in the program. This brings Missouri’s Medicaid enrollment to the highest point in state history, with more than 1.1 million recipients of state-sponsored health coverage. A growing Medicaid program is nothing new for...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
wnax.com

Medicaid Expansion Approved for November Vote

Backers of a petition drive have been successful in getting a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid on the South Dakota general election ballot in November. Zach Marcus, with the group “South Dakotans Decide Healthcare,” says they won’t stop with the petitions…. Marcus says Medicaid expansion will...
HEALTH SERVICES
bloomberglaw.com

North Carolina Medicaid Agency’s Denial of Benefit Held Improper

The full amount of medical expenses incurred while a North Carolina man was eligible for, but not enrolled in, Medicare Part B must be used to calculate his Medicaid deductible, a state appeals court said. Under federal law, a state Medicaid plan may not condition payment on a beneficiary’s enrollment...
HEALTH
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Department of Health announces $15 million in emergency funding to support Adult Medical Day Care Centers

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health this week announced the allocation of $15 million in emergency funding to address urgent operational needs of Adult Medical Day Care (AMDC) facilities impacted by the current COVID-19 surge. “AMDC centers provide a valuable service for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens and their families,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “These centers help … Continue reading "Maryland Department of Health announces $15 million in emergency funding to support Adult Medical Day Care Centers" The post Maryland Department of Health announces $15 million in emergency funding to support Adult Medical Day Care Centers appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Medicaid Program Announces Plans to Expand Coverage to Disabled Children

Louisiana will expand Medicaid coverage to children with developmental disabilities whose parents made too much money to qualify under prior eligibility. The medicaid program will broaden eligibility standards by including certain children with disabilities who are under 19 years old. In 2019, Louisiana lawmakers unanimously approved the widened Medicaid coverage,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacy#Cholesterol#Arkansas Medicaid#Adh#
magnoliareporter.com

More prescriptions made to Arkansas Medicaid offerings

Arkansas Medicaid clients can now get additional prescriptions paid for each month. Previously, Arkansas Medicaid paid for up to three prescriptions for adult clients per month. Clients’ doctors also could request three more prescriptions if needed. Now, adult Medicaid clients can get up to six prescriptions paid for by...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WUHF

New legislation regulates pharmacy benefit managers

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has signed legislation to require licensure and registration for pharmacy benefit managers. Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, are processors between health insurance and the pharmacy. So far, they've operated without regulation. Pharmacy supervisors say there is little transparency, which has led the PBMs...
ALBANY, NY
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Biden administration says premiums for Arkansas Medicaid expansion must end in one year

In June 2018, when Arkansas became the first state in the nation to implement work requirements for certain Medicaid beneficiaries, Governor Hutchinson was triumphant. “We’ve wanted to establish a work requirement … for a long time,” he said at the time. The Obama administration had refused to authorize work requirements, but the Trump administration gave the green light. “With this development, Arkansas has become a national leader in rethinking the delivery of public assistance,” the governor boasted.
HEALTH
The Center Square

Medicaid expansion will be on South Dakota ballot

(The Center Square) - South Dakota voters will decide in November if the state should expand Medicaid to low-income residents between the ages of 18 and 65. Secretary of State Steven Barnett said in a news release Monday that 33,922 signatures are required for a proposed constitutional amendment to appear on the ballot and 38,244 valid signatures were submitted to his office.
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

AARP survey shows widespread support for Medicaid expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of South Dakotans over the age of 50 support Medicaid expansion. That’s what AARP South Dakota State Director Erik Gaikowski found from a survey his organization conducted with registered South Dakota voters over the age of 50. He said of the 1,000 people they polled, nearly 800 supported passing Medicaid expansion.
HEALTH
WDVM 25

Federal government signs off on Maryland’s Medicaid 1115 waiver renewal

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has authorized a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, extending the HealthChoice program. According to The federal Medicaid website: “Section 1115 of the Social Security Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority […]
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy