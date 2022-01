Enes Kanter Freedom the veteran center for Boston Celtics is back in the headlines like always for his habit of asking questions but never really getting a answer out. Freedom is the very first athlete of National Basketball Association who started his individual protest against slave labour, social injustice and other issues harming the human rights going on in China and other middle-east countries like Tibet. Formerly known as Enes Kanter, he also changed his name after receiving the citizenship of United States of America to make the most out of anything he can.

