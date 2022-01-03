ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinton Spain Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Injury

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Bengals starting guard Quinton Spain suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Chiefs. He's expected to miss time, but could return this season.

"It's an ankle sprain. I don't anticipate him to be ready this weekend," head coach Zac Taylor said Monday. "Hopefully it won't be much longer after that."

Spain has started all 16 games at left guard for the Bengals this season. Rookie Jackson Carman took his spot on Sunday after the injury.

Look for Carman to get the start this week in Cleveland, but it sounds like Spain at least has a chance to be healthy enough to play the following week in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

