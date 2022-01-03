More than 75 shots fired near Tulsa apartment complex, police search for gunmen

61st and Peoria Shooting Tulsa police are investigating after more than 75 shots were fired near 61st and Peoria.

It happened Sunday night outside of the Savanna Landing Apartments. Police received multiple reports around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the shooting started as an argument. Witnesses also report seeing at least 8 men shooting at the apartment entrance. All of them were wearing ski masks.

When police arrived, they found four cars with bullet holes. Two homes were also hit.

Despite the rounds, no one was hit by gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Just last month, a 13-year-old was shot and killed at the Savanna Landing Apartments. Another 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to the crime.

