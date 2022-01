It’s the start of a three-game road trip for the Chicago Blackhawks, who head to the desert on Thursday night to face the Arizona Coyotes. It’s been a season to forget for the Coyotes, who have the league’s worst record (6-22-3) with just 15 points amassed through 31 games. The off-ice happenings have featured stadium and ownership drama while the on-ice happenings are full of defeats. Arizona has the lowest rate of goals scored (2.24) and the highest rate of goals allowed (3.77) per game in the league. Its power play is ranked 29th in the league. Its penalty kill is 31st. Its expected goal share is 32nd. Get the picture?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO