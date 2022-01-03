Grand Rapids police, fire departments hold charity hockey game for MDA

The Grand Rapids police and fire departments will take it to the ice this upcoming weekend in a charity hockey game to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The match will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and purchasing a ticket also comes with a seat to the 7 p.m. Griffins game, according to a news release Monday.

Hockey squads are something the officers and firefighters do in their off time to have fun and help keep fit.

“Like any adult recreation team, we play for the love of the game,” firefighter Michael Walker said. “This charity game is an opportunity to do what we enjoy and benefit others. And for bragging rights.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to play at the Van Andel and to raise money for the important work of the MDA,” said officer Richard Lee, team captain for GRPD. “And for bragging rights.”

Tickets need to be purchased in advance here .