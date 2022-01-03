ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan reports 61,235 total confirmed cases, 298 deaths from Dec. 30-Jan. 3

By Kellen Voss
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
Over a five day period from Thursday, December 30 to Monday, January 3, the state reported 61,235 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 298 deaths

That includes 172 deaths identified through a vital records review.

Over that five-day period, the average number of new confirmed cases is 12,247 per day.

There are 1,568,573 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,286 total deaths in Michigan.

As of Dec. 29, 1,284,015 have recovered from the virus.

5,933,585 Michiganders have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 63.4 percent of the state's population.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker .

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section .

