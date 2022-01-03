Two-hour delay Tuesday for Navy installations in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The U.S. Navy has announced a two-hour delay on Tuesday for installations in Hampton Roads.

The Navy posted on Twitter saying, "Hampton Roads will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow due to winter weather conditions . This delay applies to non-essential personnel."

They added that Norfolk Naval Shipyard personnel should refer to their chain of command for reporting requirements.

Monday brought rain and heavy winds to our area and snow started later afternoon as temperatures dropped. This drop in temperature mixed with wet roads may cause for icy conditions Tuesday morning.

Click here to view our live blog with weather updates