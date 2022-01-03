ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House expected to make fresh push to confirm Biden nominees for FTC, FCC

By Nandita Bose
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEdQn_0dbn53XM00

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The White House was expected to make a fresh push as early as Monday to persuade the U.S. Senate to confirm President Joe Biden's nominees for top posts at agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission, an administration official said.

The attempt will involve renewing the nominations for Gigi Sohn at the FCC, Alvaro Bedoya at the FTC and Alan Davidson to head the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said the official, who did not wish to be named. The nominations, which expired when the December session of Congress ended, will help Senate Democrats move forward with the confirmations.

The nominations have been held up due to Republican opposition. The delay has kept Democrats from having a majority at these agencies and acting on priorities such as robust antitrust enforcement and net neutrality rules.

Sohn - a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler, who served as FCC chairman under then-President Barack Obama - faces the most opposition from Republicans and has not received a vote from the Senate Commerce Committee.

Biden waited more than nine months to make nominations for the FCC, which has not been able to address some key issues because it currently has one vacancy and is split 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans.

The Senate Commerce Committee deadlocked 14-14 on the nomination of Bedoya for the FTC in December but under its rules it can proceed to the full Senate for a vote. The FTC is also split between the two parties.

Davidson cleared the Senate Commerce Committee by voice vote late last year to head the NTIA but his nomination may require a formal roll-call vote on the Senate floor due to opposition from some Republicans.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Mumbai; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Trump menace is darker than ever – and he’s snapping at Biden’s heels

The problem with coverage of this week’s anniversary of the events of 6 January 2021 is that too much of it was written in the past tense. True, the attempted insurrection that saw a violent mob storm Capitol Hill in order to overturn a democratic election was a year ago, but the danger it poses is clear and present – and looms over the future. For the grim truth is that while Donald Trump is the last US president, he may also be the next. What’s more, the menace of Trumpism is darker now than it ever was before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wheeler
The Independent

‘A direct message’: Biden’s fiery Trump speech signals the gloves are off in January 6 inquiry

In the months leading up to the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, there’s been a bubbling undercurrent of discontent among many good government advocates, authoritarianism scholars, and Democratic activists who’ve watched with dismay as former President Donald Trump and many of his closest allies have continued to spread lies about the election he lost just over a year ago. Much of the vitriol from this crowd of opinionated experts has been directed towards Attorney General Merrick Garland for not openly and aggressively moving to saddle the purported plotters of the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#The U S Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Ntia
Arizona Mirror

Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.  “We are in the battle for the soul […] The post Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
White House
insideradio.com

Ex-FCC Homeland Security Chiefs Push Senate To Confirm Gigi Sohn To Open Seat.

Gigi Sohn, the White House pick to fill the remaining vacant seat on the Federal Communications Commission, still faces an uphill battle to getting confirmed. But she has just picked up the support of three former heads of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau. The trio, including retired Rear Admirals Jamie Barnett, David Turetsky, and David Simpson, are urging the Senate to give Sohn the job.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Renominates Sohn for FCC, Defying Calls to Withdraw Pick

President Joe Biden renominated Democrat Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, despite broad Republican opposition. Sohn’s confirmation would secure a Democratic majority at the commission for the first time since Biden took office, allowing it to pursue policies such as restoring Obama-era net neutrality rules. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Renews Bedoya’s Nomination to FTC, Teeing Up Senate Vote

President Joe Biden resubmitted a nomination for Georgetown University law professor. to be a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. The move allows the U.S. Senate to take steps toward voting on Bedoya’s nomination, which expired in December as Congress took off for its year-end break. Bedoya is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

White House: Biden is prioritizing diversity in Fed picks

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is making diversity a priority in his selection of candidates for the Federal Reserve’s seven-member board, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. “It has been a priority for the president” to ensure that the Fed has diverse leaders, Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

'I don't consider him president,' Trump backer says of Biden

Jim Wood has thought a lot about it and he just does not believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. "I don't consider him the president of the United States," the retired US Air Force veteran told AFP at his New Hampshire home surrounded by oak and birch trees and houses displaying "TRUMP" signs. "I don't believe he was elected," said the 62-year-old Wood, a Republican stalwart who joined thousands of other supporters of Donald Trump in marching on the US Capitol a year ago. Voting machines which failed to count votes, fraudulent mail-in ballots, "phantom" voters are among what he cites as evidence the White House race was "stolen" from Trump.
MERRIMACK, NH
Reuters

Reuters

269K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy