Wild's Greenway enters COVID protocols, goalie Hammond recalled

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother member of the Minnesota Wild has entered COVID-19 protocols according to Twin Cities affiliate KSTP. Monday, the Wild announced forward Jordan Greenway didn't practice and entered health and safety...

