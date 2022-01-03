ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Sometimes quality is not enough': Luke Shaw delivers damning verdict on Manchester United's disappointing defeat to Wolves as he admits he didn't think players 'were all there together'

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Luke Shaw has delivered a damning verdict on Manchester United's display in their disappointing defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford.

Joao Moutinho fired in an 82nd minute goal to hand the West Midlands side the victory - leaving them three points behind United who sit seventh in the league with 31 points at the half-way stage of the season.

It was a win that Wolves thoroughly deserved as they created the better chances with United struggling to put their opponents under much pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6vHb_0dbn4yHx00
Manchester United fell to their sixth defeat of the season with a disappointing display against Wolves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vt7hV_0dbn4yHx00
Joao Moutinho's 82nd minute goal gave Wolves a deserved win on Monday at Old Trafford

After the match, Shaw when asked about the performance told Sky Sports: '(It was) Not good enough, we really struggled, we couldn't get hold of the ball and when we didn't have the ball we weren't aggressive enough.

'We didn't put them under any pressure. It maybe looked like an easy game for them.

'A disappointing performance and result. We didn't have many options on the ball and we weren't on the front foot.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dW979_0dbn4yHx00
Luke Shaw said he didn't feel that United's players 'were all there together' during the game

Shaw went on to say that despite all of the top players at the club, quality is not always enough.

He added: 'We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity.

'Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didn't think we were all there together.

'You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.

'We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%.

'To win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed. It is tough and disappointing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOmms_0dbn4yHx00
Shaw admitted that despite the talents at United that sometimes 'quality is not enough'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzdKL_0dbn4yHx00
It was the first defeat that Ralf Rangnick has suffered as interim boss at Old Trafford

With the additions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, there had been hope that United could mount a challenge for the league.

But with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gone and replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick, United look to be in a race for the Champions League spots with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham.

United could have gone two points off fourth placed Arsenal with a game in hand if they had taken all three points at Wolves.

But their defeat was the sixth loss they have suffered in 19 games and the first under Rangnick.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United’s squad is big, imbalanced and bordering on unmanageable

The irony of the tensions currently playing out at Manchester United is that they may not have come about had they appointed Ralf Rangnick sooner and to a different role.Though Rangnick’s coaching credentials as the pioneer of modern day pressing have been well-documented during this first month at Old Trafford, he spent the past decade working more regularly - and arguably, more successfully - as a sporting director, overseeing the ambitious Red Bull project.His job at Red Bull was all encompassing and not limited to buying and selling players but, nevertheless, it involved establishing scouting and recruitment structures which built...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Manchester United’s implosion is not just devastating for the fans… World Cup hopefuls Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are seeing their careers stifled at a club filled with malcontents and deadwood. Something has to change NOW

To observe the implosion at Manchester United this season, you could be forgiven for thinking there are only two factions in a divided dressing-room: the players who want to leave Old Trafford and an equally unhappy bunch who want an opportunity to play. There is another element, of course. One...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Keep your mouth shut!': Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair delivers scathing rant towards Cristiano Ronaldo, with Portuguese star understood to be 'considering his Manchester United future'

TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair has urged Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to keep his head down, insisting the 36-year-old should 'keep his mouth shut'. The Portugal international, who returned to Old Trafford in the summer following spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, wants the United hierarchy to get the next permanent manager appointment right.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Luke Shaw
Daily Mail

Patrice Evra snubs BOTH Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, as ex-Manchester United defender claims Ryan Giggs is the best player he has played with during his star-studded career at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has claimed Ryan Giggs is the best player he has played with in his career, snubbing both teammates Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex-Red Devils left-back, 40, made a total of 273 appearances during his time at Old Trafford, and got his hands...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton 'are offered the chance to sign former Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez for FREE... with Serie A giants Inter Milan keen to offload the winger'

Everton have been given the chance to bring Alexis Sanchez to Goodison Park, with Inter Milan keen for the experienced winger to leave. Both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brazilian Richarlison could depart the Toffees in the future, with question marks over their long-term commitments to the club. The Blues are currently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Wolves At Old Trafford#Sky Sports#The Champions League#Arsenal
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Where does Women’s Super League stand and what fixtures are on this weekend?

The Women’s Super League returns from its winter break on Friday as the season approaches its halfway mark.Some postponed fixtures due to Covid still have to be played but as things stand Arsenal are in prime position to take the title. The team are still unbeaten and have only dropped two points this season.Chelsea slipped up with their shock defeat to Reading in December as they had already lost to the Gunners this campaign meaning Jonas Eidevall’s side are four points clear. That may not seem like a lot but with only 22 games in a season, the fine margins...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Five things we learned as Thomas Tuchel wins the tactical battle

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night to make them clear favourites to reach Wembley.The Blues threatened through the returning Romelu Lukaku within 30 seconds, but it took a further four minutes for the opener to arrive via Kai Havertz, after a series of poor defensive choices from the Tottenham players.If those were poor defensive moments, the second goal was merely farcical, as Japhet Tanganga headed a free-kick straight into team-mate Ben Davies and the ball bounced in past Kepa.After the restart Spurs were improved from a woeful first 45, but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

What should Manchester United fans expect from incoming chief executive Richard Arnold?

It can appear as if the more things change at Old Trafford, the more they stay the same. On the surface, that would also appear to be the case with Richard Arnold succeeding Ed Woodward.Woodward will step down as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman and most senior official at the beginning of next month after an eight-and-a-half year reign in which success has been measured on balance sheets rather than in the trophy cabinets. Woodward himself would admit that much.Four managers, no Premier League titles and more than £1bn spent on a mixed bag of signings is not the full extent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Manchester United Appoints Richard Arnold as New CEO

The Premier League’s most valuable club is getting a new boss. Manchester United announced Thursday morning that current managing director Richard Arnold would be appointed CEO, effective Feb. 1. He takes the reins from vice-chair Ed Woodward, who has led the club since 2013. The move follows a turbulent year for Man United. Woodward announced his intention to step down last spring, after United and 11 other European football clubs’ proposal to break away from their domestic leagues to form a European Super League turned into a debacle. The club outmaneuvered Manchester City to add Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is not taking Port Vale lightly

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has no intentions of fielding a weakened line-up for a “tricky” FA Cup third-round tie at Port Vale despite the Bees’ busy upcoming schedule.A trip to Vale on Saturday afternoon marks the start of five fixtures in 15 days for Brentford, whose opponents are set to include Southampton and Manchester United after postponements in December due to coronavirus outbreaks.However, Frank, whose Premier League side were denied a semi-final place in the Carabao Cup for a second successive season after defeat to Chelsea last month, insisted he is not overlooking the League Two Valiants.Port Vale may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings: Saul and Hakim Ziyech impress as Blues earn first-leg lead

Chelsea have a two-goal lead at the halfway point in the Carabao Cup semi-final after Tottenham’s first-half defensive deficiencies proved telling.Kai Havertz scored the opener just minutes in after a poor pass out of the back line was intercepted, with the second a comedy of errors with Japhet Tanganga heading an attempted clearance straight into Ben Davies, who was credited with the own goal.Spurs improved after the restart but Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech had the best chances to further add gloss to the scoreline.The second leg takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week.Here are the player ratings from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Ben Davies’ own goal

Chelsea seized control of their league cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday thanks to an early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies.The Blues swamped their visitors right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defence in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.Half an hour later, the dominant hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a Hakim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

281K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy