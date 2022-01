Bartholomew County’s judges issued an emergency order Friday canceling all jury trials in the courthouse through Friday, Jan. 21. “The omicron variant (of COVID-19) has spread pretty quickly,” Bartholomew Superior Court Judge James Worton said. “Bartholomew County is in the red right now, and our hospital is trying to handle a large amount of admissions.” The “red” designation is given by the state as an indicator of the highest number of COVID-19 infections and spread.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO