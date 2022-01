The story about the Tesla Model Y rescuing the BMW M3 that was stuck in the snow in its own driveway was one of the hottest ones. We had a great example of how an electric car with all-wheel-drive, equipped with all-season tires was superior to a sporty rear-wheel-drive BMW M3 equipped with winter tires when it comes to driving uphill on the snow. The stock Tesla was able not only to go up but to go up from a standstill and even tow the BMW M3 uphill.

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO