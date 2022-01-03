ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU women's basketball: Sooners land at No. 23 in latest AP rankings

By Jesse Crittenden
The Norman Transcript
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48h0pd_0dbn4Ien00
OU's Taylor Robertson looks to pass during the Sooners' game against Mississippi State on Dec. 4, 2021, at the Lloyd Noble Center. Jesse Crittenden / The Transcript

It took a while, but the Oklahoma women’s basketball team is finally ranked.

The Sooners landed at No. 23 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings released on Monday. It comes after the Sooners’ 97-91 win Sunday over Texas Tech to begin conference play.

The win gave the Sooners their ninth consecutive victory and matched their 12-win campaigns from last season and the year before.

It’s the first time the Sooners have been ranked inside the Top 25 since 2017.

The Sooners (12-1) had received votes in the poll in previous weeks but had always landed just outside the rankings. They’re joined in the rankings by several Big 12 teams, including No. 9 Texas, No. 12 Iowa State and No. 14 Baylor.

The team has been on a roll this season, particularly offensively. The Sooners rank second nationally in points per game (89.7), third in assists per game (20.2) and seventh in 3-pointers made per game (10).

They’ve scored 80 points or more in 11 of 13 games, including 90 points or more in seven games.

The No. 23 Sooners return to action for a ranked conference battle against the No. 12 Cyclones at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Here’s the AP’s full Top 25 rankings:

1 South Carolina (22)

2 Stanford 9-3

3 Louisville (5) 12-1

4 Arizona (3) 10-0

5 North Carolina State 12-2

6 Indiana 11-2

7 Tennessee 13-1

8 Michigan 12-1

9 Texas 10-1

10 Maryland 10-4

11 Connecticut 6-3

12 Iowa State 12-1

13 LSU 14-1

14 Baylor 10-3

15 Georgia 12-2

16 Georgia Tech 10-3

17 Duke 10-2

18 BYU 10-1

19 North Carolina 13-0

20 Notre Dame 11-3

21 Kentucky 7-3

22 Iowa 7-3

23 Oklahoma 12-1

24 South Florida 10-4

25 Texas A&M 10-3

The Norman Transcript

