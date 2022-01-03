IMAX Earned $638M in 2021, with Best Q4 Global Box Office Since 2017

Imax Corp. IMAX, +6.00% said Monday that it had the best fourth quarter at the global box office since 2017 with a gross of $277 million, up 15% from 2019. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" led the tally with $83.1 million followed by "Dune" with $43.9 million and the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" at $43.7 million. "The Battle at Lake Changjin," a Chinese movie set during the Korean War, and "Eternals" round out the top five. All of the top five movies were filmed in Imax, and the company says at least 10 movies, including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are scheduled for 2022. Imax stock is down 1% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.

