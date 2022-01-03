ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

IMAX Earned $638M in 2021, with Best Q4 Global Box Office Since 2017

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 4 days ago

IMAX Corporation has announced its 2021 year-end total as $638M, more than double its total for 2020. With $277 million, IMAX Corporation also earned its sixth-highest global quarter total ever in...

www.boxofficepro.com

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

At the Box Office: ‘Nightmare Alley’

In this week’s ‘At the Box Office’, film critic Julia Swift reviews the psychological thriller from the mind of director Guillermo Del Toro, ‘Nightmare Alley’. Although the film has a huge cast of stars, Julia found it to be quite boring. The writing, the acting from Bradley Cooper and the directorial decisions of Del Toro didn’t help keep her interested throughout the film. However, Julia says the amazing production design kept her watching.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

2022 Box Office Preview: Disney

Disney kicks off its Q1 slate with 20th Century Studios’ long-delayed Death on the Nile on February 11, followed a month later by Pixar’s Turning Red. The animated title will be the most prominent family release since Universal’s Christmas 2021 rollout of Sing 2, providing a much-needed title to a market with few child-friendly movie options during the winter months. Animated movies have shown slow and steady improvement at the box office as vaccines become more widely-available for younger age groups. Turning Red’s debut in mid-March could sustain momentum at the box office following the opening weekend of Warner Bros.’ The Batman, similar to how Sing 2 exceeded expectations by opening a week after Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
SFGate

Global Box Office Hit $21.4 Billion in 2021, Says Analyst

Global cinema box office reached $21.4 billion in 2021, according to calculations by researcher Gower Street Analytics. Powered by a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” surge in the last month, the annual total is a 78% gain on 2020. But last year’s cumulative was less than half of the $41.3 billion average of the three pre-pandemic years 2017-2019.
MARKETS
Deadline

Worldwide Box Office Climbed 78% In 2021 To $21.4 Billion Amid Covid Flux As ‘Spider-Man’ Brought The Year Home: Global Studio Rankings

Given the ongoing pandemic with regard to global box office, it’s tempting to say “The more things change, the more things stay the same.” To wit: Disney still leads all studios worldwide, piracy remains a major concern, and many markets are still in Covid-induced flux. But when looking back over 2021 versus 2020, there are some key differences and highlights. Thank heavens, or at least, thank the Toretto family, Godzilla and Kong, James Bond and phenom Spider-Man to name a few headliners who proved that when product is available in cinemas, audiences will embrace the communal experience. Numbers were up significantly...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax Corporation#Dune
seattlepi.com

Indian Box Office Hit ‘Pushpa,’ Starring Allu Arjun, Sets Amazon Streaming Date – Global Bulletin

Telugu-language film “Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1,” starring Allu Arjun, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Jan. 7. The film will also stream in the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Set in the Seshachalam forests situated in Andhra Pradesh, south India, the film follows truck driver Pushpa Raj (Arjun), who is involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood trees. The film marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s a Leaner, Meaner Business”: Hollywood Braces for Volatile 2022 Box Office

Hollywood studio executives breathed a sigh of relief in October and November when overall moviegoing comfort levels hit an average 76 percent, the best of the COVID-19 era. While consumers ages 35 and older still were more nervous than their younger counterparts, progress was being made. Yet those comfort levels plummeted 10 points to 66 percent by Christmas — the lowest since August, during the delta wave — as COVID-19 cases spiked again due to the omicron variant, according to National Research Group, which polls moviegoers on a weekly basis. The box office recovery was again in peril. Sure, December superhero...
MOVIES
Variety

China Lifts Asia-Pacific to 64% Box Office Gain in 2021, Says Analyst

Theatrical box office in four of the biggest territories in Asia-Pacific grew by nearly 64% in the first months of 2021, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain was achieved despite the ongoing negative impact of coronavirus on cinema operations and on film release schedules. S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is connected to the financial analysis firm S&P, based its analysis on raw figures from OpusData. It tracked performance in China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, and used figures only for the first 11 months – meaning that it omitted the powerhouse debut of “Spider-Man: No Way...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
MarketWatch

Imax has best fourth quarter since 2017, led by 'Spider-Man'

Imax Corp. IMAX, +6.00% said Monday that it had the best fourth quarter at the global box office since 2017 with a gross of $277 million, up 15% from 2019. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" led the tally with $83.1 million followed by "Dune" with $43.9 million and the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" at $43.7 million. "The Battle at Lake Changjin," a Chinese movie set during the Korean War, and "Eternals" round out the top five. All of the top five movies were filmed in Imax, and the company says at least 10 movies, including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are scheduled for 2022. Imax stock is down 1% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

China Retains Global Box Office Crown With $7.3B in 2021, Down 26 Percent From 2019

For the second year in a row, China ended 2021 as the world’s largest theatrical film market. Total movie ticket revenue in the country clocked in at $7.3 billion (RMB 47.3 billion, assuming an average annual exchange rate of RMB 6.45 to $1), more than double last year’s total and down just 26 percent from a pre-pandemic high of $9.2 billion (RMB 64.3 billion) in 2019, according to data from regional box office tracker Artisan Gateway. Ticket sales at the domestic North American box office, meanwhile, where the industry faced much harsher disruption and fallout from the pandemic throughout the year, revenues...
WORLD
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Estimates: Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $600M, Ranking Among the 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Hits of All-Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home cracked the top ten highest-grossing titles of all-time at the domestic box office this weekend. The superhero sequel finished the weekend with $52.7 million from 4,206 locations to hit a total of $609.8 million in North America. It is the first film to cross the $600 million mark at the domestic box office since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and the first movie not released by Disney to cross $600 million since Universal’s Jurassic World in 2015.
MOVIES
wisr680.com

Spiderman Dominates Box Office

If you or your kids have seen the latest Spiderman movie, you are among the many who have helped it cross the $1 billion mark. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, as of Sunday reached the milestone at the global box office at $1.5 billion. The Marvel franchise hit that figure just 12 days after its release. In North American alone, last weekend, it brought in $260 million.
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy