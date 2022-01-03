ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Anti-vax leader on ‘road trip’ across the US with flamethrower and fake badge to arrest Democrats

By Tom Fenton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLtDH_0dbn3pat00

A leader in a so-called “Vaccine Police” group has set off on a journey around the US, where he says he will attempt to arrest Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards.

The man in question, Christopher Key, has been a key figure within the fringe anti-vax group, having already staged a series of elaborate stunts earlier this year.

This time, however, Mr Key appears to be armed with a flamethrower and a fake police badge as he sets out on his mission to arrest the politician, seemingly over his enforcement of Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

In a conversation with The Daily Beast last week, Key stated that he has been travelling the country “serving” people with packets of information he believes supports his conspiracy theory that COVID-19 vaccines are “bio-weapons.”

“All those bio-weapons that we have, that are not vaccines, they all need to be lined up, and they need to be exterminated,” Key said in a video posted in mid-December - while brandishing a flamethrower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOB7f_0dbn3pat00

Back in August, Key led the ‘Vaccine Police’ into a Springfield Walmart Store, where he threatened workers who were administering jabs .

“What they’re doing is crimes against humanity,” he claimed in a Facebook live video . “And if they do not stand down immediately, then they could be executed. They can be hung in the state.”

On Saturday night, by contrast, he struck a far more diplomatic tone. When asked about the guns and if he intends to bring them along when conducting the planned arrests, Key told The Daily Beast he is “never about violence.” “I will do it [the citizen arrests] lawfully, and the sheriffs will be with me,” he added.

In the last week of 2021, the US broke new national records for the number of new Covid cases, with an all-time high of 386,000 new daily infections on Friday according to Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 227

Benjamin Sparks
4d ago

let's count the felonies shall we?!1. pretending to be police with a badge. 2. flame thrower, band in War Potter the Geneva convention. 3. threatening murder. how has he not been arrested?

Reply(24)
128
Robert Sanchez
4d ago

He will be another casualty of the CORONA VIRUS at the end of his insanely mission, let us pray he doesn't infect his children if he has any.

Reply(20)
64
Mark Allen
4d ago

I vote that he comes down with covid 19,he's denied hospitalization and has to be treated at republican national headquarters

Reply(7)
73
Related
Duluth News Tribune

National View: Riot a result of anti-speech Democrats

Stuck in a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and with emerging problems like inflation, many Americans don’t care about last year’s Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. Many certainly care more about economic issues than marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 debacle. Indeed, the overwhelming majority of Americans would rather be able to visit loved ones (without a mask) or profit from a functioning supply chain than analyze the root causes of the Capitol riots.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Rolling Stone

‘Back-The-Blue’ Republicans Bail on Moment of Silence for Fallen Capitol Police Officers

The Republican Party holds itself as the champions of law enforcement. They campaign on slogans of “Back the Blue.” They hold rallies flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag. They purport to celebrate the cops who shield the nation from violence and anarchy. But when it came time to show up in the halls of Congress for a remembrance of the sacrifices Capitol and Metropolitan Police made defending our democracy from violence last Jan. 6, Republicans lawmakers didn’t bother to show up. Only one sitting Republican officeholder showed up, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. She was accompanied by her father Dick, the former...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Lowell Sun

Counterpoint: Riots were caused by anti-speech democrats

Stuck in a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and with emerging problems like inflation, many Americans don’t care about last year’s Capitol riots in Washington. And they certainly care more about economic issues than marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 debacle. Indeed, the overwhelming majority of Americans would...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Vax#Flamethrower#Guns#Democratic#The Vaccine Police#Springfield Walmart Store#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy