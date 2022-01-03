ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders-Chargers Will End the Season on Primetime

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

The NFL has flexed the schedule for Week 18 and moved the final Sunday Night Football game to feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The announcement was released Sunday night after the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

The road to the playoffs continues for the Raiders, who are coming off a huge road win over the Indianapolis Colts. A game winning-field-goal by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson kept the Raiders' playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile the Chargers had themselves a blowout 34-13 blowout win on Sunday over the divisional rivals Denver Broncos.

Although having the same 9-7 record, the Chargers have the lead over the Raiders for a wildcard spot, after having beaten the Raiders, 28-14, in the fourth game of the season.

On Sunday, there will be a lot at stake for both teams, with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

The final wildcard spot will be locked by the Colts if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the first time in NFL history, we will have a Week 18 schedule, including two featured games on Saturday, followed by 14 games on Sunday, including the Raiders and Chargers in the primetime game.

