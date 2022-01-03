ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Smart Lock Boxes

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the smart home innovations that Kohler is showcasing at CES 2022 is the Robern IQ Digital Lock Box, which offers a secure way to protect valuables, medication...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock opens with fingerprints, codes & more

Make your home more secure, with the Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock. It offers five different opening methods: a fingerprint, a code, knocking/shaking, a mechanical key, and smartphone control. Choose from black or satin nickel color options and install it yourself with ease. Additionally, it’ll replace your existing lever or knob on standard doors with just one hole. Moreover, it works best on doors without deadbolt locks. Furthermore, use your smartphone to unlock, share access, and see a log of who’s entered. Boasting advanced fingerprint ID technology powered by a self-learning fingerprint algorithm, it provides instant access. With an illuminated anti-peep touchscreen, it lets you add random digits to protect your passcode from prying eyes. And you can see it well at night thanks to the backlight. Grant access to your family, guests, or service people via a code for speciﬁc dates or times.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Neckband Headphones Are Compact, Comfortable and Hard to Lose

There are a number of wireless earbud options available these days, but more and more people are wrapping their headphones around their neck with a neckband headset. As the name suggests, the best neckband headphones combine the compact benefit of earbuds with the ease and security of a neckband. They’re comfortable enough to wear all day, and great for work and calls too — with neckband headphones, the built-in mics are closer to your mouth with no worries about the earbuds fading out or falling out. The best neckband headphones are excellent for exercise too, as a regular set of buds can...
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Securam EOS review: A smart lock with a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth—and connectivity issues

Way back in March 2020 we brought you a review of the Securam Touch, from a company best known—at the time—for making locks for safes. The Touch was capable enough for a first product from a company entering the smart home space, though it came with a couple of major drawbacks, including an unpolished app and, especially, no Wi-Fi support. The all-new Securam EOS remedies both those issues. It’s still not a perfect smart lock, but it is at least a somewhat improved (and cheaper) one.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Lock#Smartphone#Smart Home#Digital Lock Box#Robern
TrendHunter.com

Smart Home Telecom Routers

The average consumer home contains an increasing number of connected devices that are characterized by their always-on functionality that requires constant connectivity, so brands are responding with new solutions like the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway WiFi router. The router from the telecom brand features support for the WiFi 6E standard...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Ceiling-Mounted Kitchen Faucets

One of the eight new smart home products that Kohler will display at CES 2022 is the Kohler Purist Suspend, a kitchen faucet that is mounted on the ceiling. This faucet is paired with a remote puck that manages the activation of the unit, as well as temperature and volume control. Additionally, the Purist Suspend boasts a fully adjustable hose with 180-degree rotation.
HOME & GARDEN
imore.com

Schlage puts your keys into the Wallet app with a new HomeKit smart lock

The Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt is a new smart lock that includes support for HomeKit. Schlage's new lock includes support for Apple home keys, putting keys right into the Wallet app. The new deadbolt will sell for $299.99 this spring. Security company Schlage has announced a new smart...
TECHNOLOGY
cepro.com

Z-Wave Study: Security Cameras, Locks Are Predominant Smart Home Add-on Devices

If integrators are looking for the best wireless devices to add on to a smart home installation, they need look no further than the security market. Indeed, security devices dominate the list as the top devices added to a smart home control system, according to new data from the Z-Wave Alliance. Security cameras, video doorbells, smart door locks, CO detectors and smoke detectors are the top devices added to a smart home system, according to the third-annual Z-Wave State of the Ecosystem Report.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

Transforming Autonomous Transportation Pods

The conceptual 'Arrival Chemie' autonomous car pods are the design work of Bumsoo Kim as a transportation solution for the year 2050 that would provide passengers with the ability to stay social when commuting. The vehicle pods feature a minimalist construction that is paired with a comfortable interior space that...
HOME & GARDEN
24/7 Wall St.

Obsolete Gadgets We Used to Be Obsessed With

The thought of the smartphone being cutting-edge technology may make teenagers laugh, but there was a time when people didn’t have everything available at the touch of a button. Long-distance communication was unheard of, and listening to music on the go was a novel concept. Most of the technologies we use today have completely taken […]
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors integrate Ring doorbells, smart locks, and more

A new smart door integrates a smart lock, light, and doorbell. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are available on new-build homes only. Want a smart lock, doorbell, and more but don't want to have to deal with multiple independent products? The Masonite M-Pwer is the answer because it integrates multiple smart products into a door, right from the factory. The door comes with everything a smart home could need and it's all powered — so there's no need for batteries.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Smart Home Displays

The smart home market is becoming increasingly packed with devices that all need to work together to deliver a seamless user experience, so the Samsung Home Hub is intended to help act as the middleperson. The device works by being set up for use in your choice of spot in the home and will go to work with a range of devices that handle various SmartThings in the living space. This includes Cooking, Clothing Care, Energy, Pet, Home Care Wizard and Air.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid Lifestyle Smartphones

The average consumer today has more things to take care of on their schedule than ever, so the TCL 30 XE 5G smartphone is intended to help bridge the disconnect that can sometimes exist between various activities. The device is built for both work and play thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and is equipped with a 6.52-inch 720p display that will accurately display premium content using dazzling colors. The device has a triple-camera system on the rear along with an 8MP selfie camera for easily partaking in video calls without looking out of focus or grainy.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

CES 2022: Satechi’s latest accessories give the MacBook Pro even more ports

Satechi is known for building sleek and stylish accessories that fit seamlessly into your existing setup, and at CES 2022 the company unveiled four new accessories that fit the bill. All of the accessories fit Satechi's aluminum, unibody aesthetic — an aesthetic that often fits well with Apple's computers and other devices. There are actually four new devices, including new hubs, stands, and chargers. All of the new devices come in a sleek Space Gray, and while they're not all available for purchase just yet, they should be in the relatively near future. Here's everything you need to know. Don't Miss: Thursday's...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

4K Webcam-Equipped Monitors

The Dell UltraSharp 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is a business-ready peripheral for professionals in need of a way to enjoy an immersive experience when partaking in video calls and more from the comfort of their home or the office. The U3223QZ monitor is equipped with the UltraSharp Webcam that will capture high-quality video thanks to a 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor to ensure that only the best-quality content is streamed. The monitor is paired with 14W speakers and a series of echo-canceling microphones for precision video call audio in a holistic manner.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Future-Forward Videocall Cameras

Iconic photography brand Canon unveiled two future-forward camera concepts at CES 2022, the AMLOS and Kokomo. Both products are innovative ideas that look to advance the nature of cameras in our newly socially-distanced world. The ALMOS system is an idea for a gesture-based software program designed specifically for video conferencing....
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Hobby Drones

The Skydio 2+ autonomous drone is the latest version of the namesake hobby drone that will provide operators with the ability to enjoy an immersive experience when piloting the unit in a range of environments. The drone features the Skidio KeyFrame technology that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to help users design and capture an array of camera moves. This is achieved afterwards in an autonomous manner to help users seamlessly launch the unit for photography purposes and more.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Fine-Tuned Noise Cancelation Earbuds

The Belkin Soundform Immerse earbuds are an upcoming mobile audio solution for users seeking out a way to enjoy an immersive experience when enjoying their choice of music or content from anywhere. The earbuds are outfitted with a Bluetooth chipset that utilizes Multipoint technology to seamlessly connect them to a laptop, smartphone or tablet in a seamless manner. A series of microphones with dual-beamforming technology will ensure that the user enjoys impressive audio quality that will eliminate ambient distractions.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Security Assistants

Spexor is a mobile security assistant from Bosch unveiled at CES 2022 and it is designed to sense everything from changes in temperature and air quality to break-ins. The compact unit stands just 4.7 inches tall and it is equipped with sensors that allow it to function without the need for a camera or voice recorder.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Gaming Branded Smartwatches

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch was shown off by the brand at CES 2022 as the latest generation wearable from the partnership between the two brands. The wearable is focused on providing users with a number of upgrades related to power and performance, which is supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform inside. This is rated to deliver up to 30% increased performance, while the watch features the Wear OS by Google operating system to maximize productivity.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy