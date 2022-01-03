Smart Lock Boxes

Make your home more secure, with the Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock. It offers five different opening methods: a fingerprint, a code, knocking/shaking, a mechanical key, and smartphone control. Choose from black or satin nickel color options and install it yourself with ease. Additionally, it’ll replace your existing lever or knob on standard doors with just one hole. Moreover, it works best on doors without deadbolt locks. Furthermore, use your smartphone to unlock, share access, and see a log of who’s entered. Boasting advanced fingerprint ID technology powered by a self-learning fingerprint algorithm, it provides instant access. With an illuminated anti-peep touchscreen, it lets you add random digits to protect your passcode from prying eyes. And you can see it well at night thanks to the backlight. Grant access to your family, guests, or service people via a code for speciﬁc dates or times.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO