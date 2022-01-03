ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd Collaborator Jim Carrey Calls Singer’s ‘Dawn FM’ Album ‘Deep and Elegant’: ‘It Danced Me Around the Room’

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Carrey is a huge fan of The Weeknd‘s upcoming album, Dawn FM. Shortly after the R&B singer-songwriter officially announced the album’s title and release date on Monday (Jan. 3), the famed actor and comedian — who is listed as a collaborator in a cryptic video teaser for the project —...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

The Weeknd will release new album 'Dawn FM' this week

The week is off to a great start for fans of The Weeknd. The pop and R&B star announced Monday that he will release a new album, “Dawn FM,” this Friday. A video shared on The Weeknd’s official Twitter page lists producer Quincy Jones, comedian Jim Carrey and rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator among the album’s collaborators.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jim Carrey honors Prince on the Weeknd's hauntingly poetic Dawn FM spoken-word piece

Jim Carrey goes from comic to cosmic pondering on the Weeknd's new album Dawn FM. The beloved actor co-wrote and performs "Phantom Regret" — a stark, haunting spoken-word poem — at the tail end of the pop star's latest LP, with lyrics that run the gamut from existential crisis to death and the afterlife with a notable reference to late icon Prince.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

The Weeknd Unveils Striking ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover

The Weeknd sent fans into a frenzy yesterday when he not only announced his new album ‘Dawn FM’ but also revealed that the LP will be landing this Friday (January 7). A star-studded affair (with a unique contribution from none other than Jim Carrey), buzz surrounding the project has reached fever pitch.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Jim Carrey Shares His Experience Hearing The Weeknd’s Forthcoming Album “Dawn FM”

Yesterday The Weeknd announced that the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours will be titled Dawn FM, and that it’s coming out in full this Friday, January 7. The announcement came with a dimly lit trailer that teased ominous hooded figures and an aged Abel Tesfaye, while laser-like synths buzzed in the background. Credits flashed across the screen, revealing that the project includes the involvement of Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and, most notable, Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Chubby Checker
Person
Abel Tesfaye
American Songwriter

The Weeknd Gives Cryptic Role to Jim Carrey on New Album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd is determined to present something sonically different from anything he’s done before with the upcoming album Dawn FM, out Jan. 7. Promising a “new sonic universe,” The Weeknd teased Dawn FM with a one-minute trailer depicting the artist in a car crash and dragged away by robed cult members before the scene jumped to him aged, in a club and approached by a cult leader. The cryptic video continues with a DJ welcoming the viewer to 103.5 Dawn FM, saying “You’ve been in the dark way too long. It’s time to walk into the light, and accept your fate with open arms.”
MUSIC
iheart.com

The Weeknd Delivers Provocative & Dance-Worthy New Album 'DAWN FM'

The Weeknd is back, kicking off the New Year with the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, entitled Dawn FM. The surprise release acts as a follow-up to the Starboy's critically acclaimed "After Hours”, which was released in March 2020 at the peak of the pandemic. Dawn FM, courtesy of XO/Republic Records, has been deemed a “sonic experience” by Grammy Award winning star, and showcases a unique cast of features from some of entertainment's biggest stars, including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collaborator#The Room#Dawn Fm
Billboard

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Has Arrived: Here Are Some of the Best Fan Reactions

The Weeknd‘s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, arrived on streaming services everywhere on Friday (Jan. 7), and fans are devouring the record. The 16-track release features collaborations with Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never and unexpected appearances from comedian Jim Carrey, who acts as a radio host in between the tracks. After dropping the first teaser for the project on Jan. 3, the actor shared his thoughts on the album. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” he tweeted.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Jim Carrey Speaks Highly On The Weeknd’s New Album

The Weeknd’s new album isn’t even out yet and it’s already raving in reviews. Yesterday the Canadian hit-maker announced that his fifth studio album Dawn FM would arrive this Friday and hours later, Jim Carrey, who’s apart of the project, gave us insight on what to expect from it.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Jim Carrey Not Only Steals But Is the Show on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

When the Weeknd released the trailer for his new album Dawn FM at the beginning of the week, it came with a carefully curated list of skilled collaborators: rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, experimental-electronic composer Oneohtrix Point Never, and super-producer Quincy Jones. Oh, and Jim Carrey, too. It wasn’t quite a surprise that Abel Tesfaye, who’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world as the Weeknd, worked with the comedian. For one, they’re neighbors in Los Angeles, where they enjoy messing with telescopes from their respective balconies (as, apparently, rich people do). On top of that, Carrey is one of the Weeknd’s heroes — the musician has chalked his long-standing interest in film up to Carrey’s The Mask, which he said was the first movie he ever saw in theaters. They’re even both originally from Toronto!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy