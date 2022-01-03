Howard Stern criticises Oprah for having parties during Covid in fat-shaming rant

Howard Stern did not mince his words when it came to discussing how he feels about Oprah, and the parties she has held during Covid-19.

“Over vacation I tried to decompress,” Stern said in his SiriusXM radio show during his first show of 2022. “I was watching Oprah, I follow her on Instagram. I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am. On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party like a celebration and she flies in a different chef.”

As amazed as Stern might be by the media mogul, however, he has a different outlook on the gatherings Oprah has had throughout the pandemic.

“It’s getting very confusing to me,” Stern said. “I see what’s going on with Covid. Everyone’s got it. Everyone’s sick. People have a 104 fever. I don’t want to have a 104 fever, I don’t want to get sick so I’m hiding. But everyone else is out running around. I see Oprah is having dinner parties.”

That’s when things took a turn for the worse as Stern began ranting about the “nightmare” that must be being invited to Oprah’s house.

“It also looks like it’s Gayle King and about 20 young ladies from Africa who are orphans or something,” he said. “But I’m watching Oprah and there’s always these young girls, about 17 or 18, young women and they’re invited to Oprah’s palatial estate and Oprah marches out a different chef every night.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“It sounds like a nightmare to be invited to Oprah’s house,” Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers added.

Stern then proceeded to fat-shame Oprah and the food she chooses to serve during her dinner parties.

“They’re cheddar cheese biscuits that are used as sandwich bread instead of bread,” Stern said. “Cheddar cheese biscuits with like a piece of chicken in the middle. I’m like, ‘What happened to the weight watchers thing?’ Is that just over with? I mean Oprah is huge.”

We’re not sure why he’s being mean to Oprah and seemingly so angry at the world - if we were paid $100m a year, and took two-month vacations, we’d be pretty chill.