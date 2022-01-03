ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Arlo Security System brings all-in-one functionality thanks to its multisensor

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf CES 2022 is a boxing ring, Arlo has thrown one of the first punches with the announcement of the Arlo Security System, an all-in-one DIY solution to home security. It’s not only a 2022 CES Innovation Award honoree, but it also features an all-in-one multisensor capable of eight different sensing...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

TCL’s NXTWEAR AIR wearable display is like a cinema on your face

The TCL NXTWEAR AIR wearable display glasses come barely six months after the release of the company’s first-generation NXTWEAR G wearable display, and it appears TCL has listened to some feedback and improved the glasses where they needed to the most: Comfort, fit, and wearability. The concept, revealed as part of TCL’s CES 2022 range of products, remains the same, so think of the glasses as the equivalent of having a 140-inch screen right in front of your eyes. These aren’t Google Glass competitors, but more like a private cinema.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This all-in-one smart door boasts built-in Ring and Yale gadgets

Plenty of us think about our home’s front door in terms of components, adding doorbells, peepholes, lighting, smart locks and the like, but rarely do we consider the door itself as a smart entity. Now, Masonite International is thinking about front doors in exactly that way, announcing today at CES 2022 that it’s making the first smart door for home use and partnering with two of the biggest names in smart entry tech to do it: Ring and Yale.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Neckband Headphones Are Compact, Comfortable and Hard to Lose

There are a number of wireless earbud options available these days, but more and more people are wrapping their headphones around their neck with a neckband headset. As the name suggests, the best neckband headphones combine the compact benefit of earbuds with the ease and security of a neckband. They’re comfortable enough to wear all day, and great for work and calls too — with neckband headphones, the built-in mics are closer to your mouth with no worries about the earbuds fading out or falling out. The best neckband headphones are excellent for exercise too, as a regular set of buds can...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Home Security System#The Arlo Security System#T3#Multisensor#Nfc#The Matter Alliance
Woodlands Online& LLC

Barn Security Camera Systems

If livestock is your livelihood, protecting it is essential. According to Equisearch, as many as 40,000 to 55,000 horses are stolen each year in the United States, a statistic that can mean the difference between a good year and a bad one for a farmer or livestock owner. Fortunately, one security upgrade can make all the difference for your farming operations: security cameras. While this security measure may seem like overkill, this is an investment that will pay off in the long run.
INDUSTRY
Itproportal

A look at foundational security when designing systems or devices

As cyberattacks continue to evolve, software-only security is no longer sufficient. In fact, according to a 2020 Microsoft report, more than 80 percent of enterprises have experienced at least one firmware attack in the past two years. As changes to computing continue – such as the decentralization from cloud to geographically distributed edge computing – it’s critical that today’s security also be rooted in hardware. Every component – from software to silicon – plays a role in helping to secure data and maintain device integrity.
SOFTWARE
TechHive

Ring adds a glass-break sensor to its Ring Alarm home security system

Following a very busy fall, Ring is kicking off the new year relatively quietly, announcing just one product at CES: the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor. Don’t feel bad if you thought the company already offered such a peripheral. We certainly did. Mentioned in this article. Ring makes our...
ELECTRONICS
helpnetsecurity.com

Arlo Technologies partners with Matter to provide home security solutions for customers

Arlo Technologies announced its support for Matter, a connectivity standard built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be seamlessly interoperable, secure and reliable. Arlo is joining industry leaders to participate in the development of the open-source standard, further enhancing its ability to provide an integrated smart home...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
Itproportal

Best security systems for business 2022

• What to consider when choosing a security system. Every company, whether small, medium-sized, or enterprise-level, requires security from burglars – but security systems are not just for warding off intruders. Business security systems are also vital for monitoring employee attendance and can be used to increase productivity. Retailers...
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports.org

We Tried a Wyze and an Arlo Home Security Camera as Pet Cameras. Here’s How It Went.

When you want to keep an eye on your pet from afar, you don’t necessarily need to buy a pet-specific camera—especially if you want to save a few bucks. That’s the overall takeaway my colleague Patrick O’Brien and I garnered from our recent experience trying out two pet-specific cameras—the Furbo Dog Camera and the Petcube Bites 2—and two regular security cameras on our pets: my cat, Frannie, and his dog, Bentley. While there were fun features for pets on the Furbo and Petcube, like the ability to throw treats to your pet remotely and cute video diaries of their day, we found that using small, wired home security cameras worked just as well for basic monitoring functions. Of course, wireless models are also an option: Though the battery inside makes them convenient to place or mount, it also makes them generally more expensive, and some offer the ability to scan around a room, which could be useful if you have a larger space than a small New York apartment. With a wired camera, you don’t need to worry about the battery running out, of course.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Charge up to four devices at once with Anker's mini power strip for just $10

We all have a lot of gadgets these days between our phones, smart watches, headphones and more. It's not always easy trying to charge them all at the same time, and no one wants to unplug one to plug another in. With hundreds of dollars worth of tech on the line, it's worth shelling out the couple extra bucks for a surge protector to make sure your devices and home are protected from electrical surges and can all be charged at once. Right now you can grab one, or a few, of these Anker mini power strips and safety systems for just $10 at Amazon. Just use the promo code ANK9123JAN at checkout.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

CES 2022: Satechi’s latest accessories give the MacBook Pro even more ports

Satechi is known for building sleek and stylish accessories that fit seamlessly into your existing setup, and at CES 2022 the company unveiled four new accessories that fit the bill. All of the accessories fit Satechi's aluminum, unibody aesthetic — an aesthetic that often fits well with Apple's computers and other devices. There are actually four new devices, including new hubs, stands, and chargers. All of the new devices come in a sleek Space Gray, and while they're not all available for purchase just yet, they should be in the relatively near future. Here's everything you need to know. Don't Miss: Thursday's...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Samsung TV Remote That Draws Power From Wi-Fi is a CES 2022 Surprise

The TV remote, it’s been a staple resident of the living room courtesy of our televisions. Still, a spotlight is being pointed on this mystical accessory that has kept us on couches. Even though Samsung is notable for many things, like its high-end smartphones and gorgeous, smart TVs, there was something else from the company that caught our attention during CES 2022 — a new remote that draws power through Wi-Fi radio waves. Yes, you read that correctly! The announcement of Samsung’s new Eco Remote will probably be one of the most surprising announcements during tech’s biggest show with CES 2022....
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

6 best home security cameras: Indoor and outdoor setups for peace of mind

If you’ve got a lot of possessions that mean a lot to you, you have valuable equipment or you’re simply leaving home for a little while, a security camera can provide peace of mind and an insight into the daily comings and goings around your home while you’re away. There are some real benefits to having security cameras installed on your property, as they can not only reassure you while you’re gone, but also help when it comes to getting the best home insurance or protection packages for expensive items. Good home security cameras setups usually come in two different...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Fossil is bringing Amazon Alexa to all its Gen 6 smartwatches

Fossil is bringing Amazon Alexa support to all its Gen 6 smartwatches. The Skagen Falster Gen 6 launched with an Alexa tile preloaded, but the app isn’t available yet. The feature is expected to be active in the first half of this year. Wear OS 3 isn’t the only...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Samsung Adds a Healthy Dose of Color to its New Bespoke Appliances

As we continue to spend more time at home, Samsung is betting that we all want our homes to be just so. It wasn’t that long ago Samsung announced its Bespoke line of refrigerators, a customizable appliance with different color and door configuration options. At CES 2022, the company announced it’s taking this perfectly tailored appliance concept even further, expanding Bespoke to more fridge options, plus adding a Bespoke Washer and Dryer, and a Bespoke Jet vacuum. “The Bespoke concept was not just designed for the kitchen. We believe that consumers should have the freedom to customize their entire home to...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

9 best baby monitors for peace of mind, from video to audio models

Any baby monitor worth its salt will leave you feeling confident that your baby or toddler is secure when you’re not in the same room. As well as having the ability to listen in, watch and even monitor your baby’s breathing or temperature, there’s a whole range of models out there to suit different needs and parenting styles.With their limited functionality, audio models tend to be the more affordable option. And if you’re happy with just being able to hear your baby instead of seeing them, there are some great options out there with features such as lullabies and two-way...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Govee gets into cubism with new light panels

Govee has announced an iteration on its Hexa Wall Panels at CES 2022. The upcoming Glide 3D Hexagon light panels will maintain the features of the previous model, including music and animation modes, but will make them available in a new cube-shaped wall panel. This looks like it will break up their existing hexa panels into three regions with their own separate potential color schemes.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Horizontal or Vertical, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Monitor is a Sight to Behold

Get ready to have your mind blown with the jaw dropping size of Samsung’s latest curved monitor that was announced during CES 2022. The 55-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey Ark is a sight to behold, not only for its immense size, but also for the Quantum Dot Mini LED technology that delivers unparalleled immersion that wouldn’t necessarily expect from a monitor of this caliber. First of all, there’s no denying that this curved monitor is targeted to gamers that crave immersion while playing intensive titles. However, the 55-inch monitor sports a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio — which can lessen...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with this $15 Amazon find

There are so many great car accessories out there that can really change the way you ride. But oftentimes, people don’t even realize that the impact things like a power inverter for cars or other accessories can have on your driving experience. Can you guess the best-selling automotive interior accessories on Amazon? Some of you will likely guess that a comfy seat cushion is the #1 best-selling car accessory on the site right now since it makes long drives much more comfortable. Universal rubber floor mats are #2 and this great trunk storage organizer is #3 on the list for Amazon...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy