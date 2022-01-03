Spyker brand set to return in 2022 like a zombie

The motto of Dutch car company Spyker was, "Nulla tenaci invia est via." That's Latin for, "For the tenacious, no road is impassable." If nothing else, no other outfit has lived its motto more fully than the outfit still headed by Victor Muller. After buying Saab in 2010 and foundering under the purchase, going bankrupt in 2014, being bought by private equity in 2015 and foundering again, declaring new investors in 2020 before going bankrupt again in 2021, we have another new announcement that Spyker is back. The investors this time are the same as in 2020 — when funds never came through and Spyker went bust again — Russian businessmen Boris Rotenberg and Michail Pessis. According to a press release, a new round of meetings last month led to new agreement between all parties about the direction of the company, so hands will finally get to work building new cars.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO