Spyker brand set to return in 2022 like a zombie

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, look who's back again: It's Spyker. According to a release this past Friday, a Russian investor group led by Michael Pessis and Boris Rotenberg will revive the Dutch sports car maker with a dotted history. Spyker came to life in 1999 but was plagued with bankruptcies, most recently...

Motorious

Spyker Is Coming Back

The boutique Dutch automaker has returned, again…. A lot of enthusiasts complain these days that most modern cars look alike. Homogeneity is indeed a growing problem in the industry, and the reasons behind it are complex. One potential cure is for creative, out-of-the-box automakers like Spyker to shake things up. That’s right, the little Dutch brand is coming back once more and we hope this time it will see the success so richly deserved.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Spyker is back again, maybe

The motto of Dutch car company Spyker was, "Nulla tenaci invia est via." That's Latin for, "For the tenacious, no road is impassable." If nothing else, no other outfit has lived its motto more fully than the outfit still headed by Victor Muller. After buying Saab in 2010 and foundering under the purchase, going bankrupt in 2014, being bought by private equity in 2015 and foundering again, declaring new investors in 2020 before going bankrupt again in 2021, we have another new announcement that Spyker is back. The investors this time are the same as in 2020 — when funds never came through and Spyker went bust again — Russian businessmen Boris Rotenberg and Michail Pessis. According to a press release, a new round of meetings last month led to new agreement between all parties about the direction of the company, so hands will finally get to work building new cars.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Geely-owned Zeekr brand sets its sights on North America

You know Geely as the Chinese money behind Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus – but they’re a lot bigger than that. Geely has its own brand, is backing an electric Smart revival, and recently invested billions in Mercedes’ parent company, Daimler, to become a top shareholder. Geely means business, in other words, and the CEO of their newest premium EV brand, Zeekr, has eyes on America.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

There's A Bidding War For This Rare Spyker C8 Spyder

The last time we heard from Dutch supercar company Spyker was back in August 2020 when it was announced funding from two motorsport companies was incoming. The goal was to begin building new supercars like the C8 Preliator in 2021. It then filed for bankruptcy but we've just heard that an investor group is ready to revive the boutique carmaker. While Spyker fans digest this exciting bit of news on the last day of the year, they can enjoy this high-quality example of a 2006 C8 Spyder.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Spyker Is Returning Yet Again To Build Sports Cars

Like Spyker was against the ropes and ready to go down for the last time. The company’s CEO filed for bankruptcy for a second time. Though, the Dutch sports car manufacturer has seemingly had something good happen for a change this week. A long-awaited and thought to be fallen through deal has actually been completed.
CARS
Carscoops

Spyker Revival Slated For 2022, Three Models Promised

Spyker is reportedly coming back from the dead as a purported press release is claiming an investor group led by Michail Pessis and Boris Rotenberg will revive the beleaguered automaker. While the release is mysteriously absent from Spyker’s website, it claims a deal was struck on December 20th and will...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Spyker To Make Triumphant Return In 2022

We have some fantastic news on the final day of 2021: Spyker is making a comeback. The Dutch supercar manufacturer, first founded in 1999, is finally returning to the automotive world after finding an investor group. At the beginning of this year, it faced yet another big setback. We love...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Aston Martin starts shipping £2.4m Valkyrie hypercar following delays

Luxury car-maker Aston Martin has said it has finally started shipping its luxury Valkyrie hypercar to customers following delays.Bosses added that the company’s DBX SUV, on which they have pinned a long-awaited recovery, is selling well, with more than 3,000 units shifted last year.Wholesale sales grew 82% to 6,182, including 3,001 new DBX cars – taking around 20% of the luxury SUV sector. Sales of the DBX along with GT vehicles on forecourts were even higher.Aston Martin said its first £2.4 million Valkyrie hypercar shipped at the end of last year, having earlier faced electrical issues.The first was built in...
BUSINESS
