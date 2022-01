United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Nicole T. Beattie, 29, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Beattie to 151 months in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

