Lightning strike reported prior to 2-alarm fire at Elizabeth City Wendy’s, officials say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a 2-alarm fire at a Wendy’s in Elizabeth City Monday morning.

According to the Elizabeth City Fire Department, they got the call for the fire at the Wendy’s location on the 1200 block of N. Road Street around 8:50 a.m. Monday.

When fire crews got to the scene, they reported seeing smoke coming from the roof in the back of the restaurant. A second alarm was then called for additional units and personnel.

Officials say there were 4 employees inside at the time of the structure fire. All were able to safely get out of the building. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes. The inside of the building sustained “heavy damage” throughout.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials noted that there were reports of a lightning strike in the area at the time the fire was reported.

