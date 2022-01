SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations. Under the new guidelines, if you test positive for Covid, you only need to isolate for five days if you are asymptomatic. However, if you have symptoms, you should still stay away from others for 10 days.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO