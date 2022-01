According to Missouri state Rep. Ann Kelley, the Republican lawmaker from Lamar forgot that Thursday is the anniversary of last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. It was by sheer coincidence, she says, that Kelley reserved the rotunda at the Missouri State Capitol for a rally hosted by Douglas Frank, a teacher from Ohio who claims he can prove the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Can prove, he says, but never has.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO