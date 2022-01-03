Santa Barbara Unified: All indoor high school sports canceled this week due to COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With COVID-19 cases surging, the Santa Barbara Unified School District has canceled all indoor sporting events involving their schools for the week of January 3-9.

The three high schools in the district are Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara.

Several local tournament basketball games were affected by positive COVID-19 cases last week.

In the world or local college athletics, several basketball games have been canceled, including a big matchup between Big West rivals Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara .

