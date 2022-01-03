LIST: Vaccination, testing events cancelled due to snow on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Monday that all of its Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) will remain closed on Tuesday due to winter weather. The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) is also cancelling its COVID-19 testing events.

VDH initially announced the cancellations on Sunday in anticipation of Monday’s snow storm. The closures impacted appointments at CVCs in nine locations statewide.

The following clinics will be closed in our area on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts

CANCELED : Rockwood Vaccination Center: 10161 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112

: Rockwood Vaccination Center: 10161 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112 CANCELED : The Arthur Ashe Athletic Center: 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond VA 23230

Piedmont Health District

CANCELLED Jan. 4: 2 to 5 p.m. at the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department (318 Church Street)

Individuals are advised to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible. VDH said those planning to get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna should do so up to 42 days following their first shot since there is limited data on effectiveness after that.

In addition to vaccine events, the RHHD announced on Monday that all planned COVID-19 testing events for Tuesday, Jan. 4 have also been cancelled.

A walk-up COVID testing event was scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Second Street Baptist Church in Richmond, with a vaccination event scheduled from 3-6 p.m.

However, the following vaccination and testing events are still expected to take place on Jan. 5.

Vaccination events

9-10:45 a.m. – Henrico Human Services, 8600 Dixon Powers Dr, Richmond, VA 23228

8 a.m.-6 p.m. – Arthur Ashe Athletic Center, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230

4:30-7:30 p.m. – Boushall Middle School, 3400 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA 23234

Testing Events

9-11 a.m. – Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue Henrico, VA 23223

3-6 p.m. – Highland Springs Community Center, 16 S Ivy Ave, Highland Springs, VA 23075

8News reached out to VDH to find out if testing events planned in other localities are also being cancelled on Tuesday but we’re still waiting to hear back. On Monday, VDH said three of six testing events were cancelled in Harrisonburg, Farmville and Middlesex County.

