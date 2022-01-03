ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Meal A Day Menu – Jan 3-7, 2022

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for Dec. 27-31, 2021, includes:....

www.ksstradio.com

KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Sponsors for January 5th, 2022

Mac and Bridget Reed, members of the First United Methodist Church, sponsored the community meal on Wednesday. The couple helped serve a festive News Years inspired meal. The star of the menu was spiral cut hams donated by Clayton Homes. The mission of the Dinner Bell is to end hunger...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Extension Addresses Family Nutrition

This is a continuation of program impact summaries provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service during 2021 in Hopkins County. This week focuses on the Better Living for Texans/Family Nutrition program area. By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. Relevance.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Jan. 5, 2022: Nominations Of Outstanding Individuals and Businesses Due

As 2021 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding over the last year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Community Health Day Being Held January 22, 2022

In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 invites you to attend an event. aimed to build a community that is more secure, productive, healthy, and hopeful. We will have. local experts speaking on a variety of health-related topics that will educate and empower. community members to take charge of...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for January 3, 2022

For Sale: 4 piece sofa and chair in good condition, small tables $10 each. 903 885 2735. used matching fridgedaire washer and dryer good condition 400.00 for both or 250.00 for washer and 150.00 for dryer also have 1960s green chest of drawers and matchingdresser with mirror 500.00 for pair, 1900s bear claw buffet server cabinet good shape 300.00, have half a cord of oak firewood been setting out 2 years still good must take all for freecall 903-951-3969 if no answer leave message.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 partner To Host Community Health Day Event

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. [email protected]. In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 invites you to attend an event aimed to build a community that is more secure, productive, healthy, and hopeful. We will have local experts speaking on a variety of health-related topics that will educate and empower community members to take charge of their own health and well-being. The event will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the HW Grays Building at Pacific Park, 413 Beckham Street in Sulphur Springs. For more information, contact Bryan Vaughn at [email protected].
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu For January 5, 2022

FRIED CABBAGE (DOLLARS)- the more the merrier. BLACKEYED PEAS (PENNIES)- to jingle in our pockets. CREAMY GRAPE SALAD (12 EATEN AT MIDNIGHT)-good luck for each month in 2022) CORNBREAD MUFFINS (GOLD)-a precious metal that enriches. ALMOND GOOEY BUTTER CAKE (SWEET)- poetic license for a sweet 2022. BE CAREFUL! KEEP DISTANCES!...
FOOD & DRINKS
KSST Radio

A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers

As we gear up for the new year, I wanted to share another Extension component that has reached thousands of people – the Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteer initiative. But first, here’s a brief description:. Primary program areas for Family & Community (FCH) agents are health, nutrition, family...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Samona Reene Cuevas

Samona Reene Cuevas was born into her loving mother’s arms on December 28th, 2021, at 12:58 PM. She came earthside with the sweetest cry, most perfect little nose, all ten fingers and all ten toes; weighing 1 pound, 14.5 ounces and measuring 12 inches long. Time was a thief, and after 97 minutes, Samona peacefully drifted to sleep, taking her last breath knowing only the feeling of being held and loved.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

