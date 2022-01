HARRISBURG, Pa. — The post-holiday surge of the Omicron variant is leading Pennsylvania to its highest number of daily COVID-19 case counts since the pandemic started nearly two years ago. Despite that, as the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show gets ready to return to an in-person, indoor event, the state's Department of Agriculture says masks and vaccines will remain optional for this year's attendees.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO