Georgia has been here before. It was four years ago, but the National Championship game isn't uncharted territory under sixth-year head coach Kirby Smart. Most the players on this current team weren't on the sideline or field for that game, but a large portion of them grew up in the Peach State. If they didn't grow up Bulldog fans, many of these players have spent time around plenty who live and die with every UGA play each fall. That's why when Georgia tees it up against Alabama on Monday in a rematch of the 2021 SEC Championship game, they'll be playing for more than just themselves.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO