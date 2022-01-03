Police chase ends with car in garage of Grand Ledge home

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — A car that was being chased by police ended up in the garage of a home at the corner of Lincoln St. and Jenne St. in Grand Ledge, neighbors say.

Grand Ledge Police were chasing a stolen car, the red one that can be seen crashed in the garage, and the suspect lost control.

They hit the curb and hit another car that was parked, and slammed into the garage. Another car that was inside the garage was also damaged.

Police say the suspect was arrested.

There was also a break in a gas line, but that was fixed, police say.

The crash happened around 12:00 p.m. Monday.

The garage of the home is at least partially collapsed, and the car is being towed away from the yard of the home.

There were no injuries in the incident.





