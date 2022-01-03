Woj: Klay Thompson could return Sunday vs. Cavaliers

Circle your calendars, Dub Nation. Klay Thompson could return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Monday, via Twitter.

Thompson hasn’t played since the 2019 NBA Finals, when he tore his ACL in the final Warriors game at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Shortly before the 2020-21 season tipped off in November, Thompson tore his Achilles, meaning he’s missed nearly two-and-a-half seasons. Thompson spoke to reporters this weekend and said he felt “very close” to a return.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater shared video from Thompson on the team's recent road trip through Denver and Utah. It sounds like conditioning is the only thing holding back Thompson at this point. Thompson told reporters he plans on playing with a minutes restriction, but hope his minutes will grow as the Warriors get closer to "winning time" AKA the postseason. The Warriors have the league's best record at 28-7.

"I feel really good," Thompson said. "Honestly, I give myself credit, give the training staff credit, because there's time throughout the lengthy process that you might doubt yourself that you'll be able to be the same type of player. Honestly, when I come back I feel like myself. I feel great. I feel like it’s going to take a few games, maybe a few weeks to get to feeling like an All-Star again.”

Steph Curry’s Splash Brother is sure to transform the Warriors offense, though it remains to be seen how his defense will fare. Thompson was an elite two-way player before his injuries and has been ramping up his conditioning with his Golden State teammates, along with the Santa Cruz Warriors over the past few weeks.

Thompson got a chance to scrimmage with the Warriors in Denver when the Nuggets had to postpone the Dec. 30 matchup due to COVID-19 reasons. Curry said Thompson looked sharp, draining more than 50 percent of his shots.

Juan Toscano-Anderson recently gave a glowing report on Thompson’s recovery, saying he felt “embarrassed” because he’s a rotation player and he couldn’t stop Klay, who is coming off such a lengthy rehab. Kevon Looney also said Thompson looks “confident” and is playing “physical.”

The Splash Brother has endeared himself to Dub Nation since the Warriors drafted him in 2011. Since being sidelined, Thompson has kept up his mojo with his teammates on his boat, the Splash Express. But he spent 35 minutes sitting on the Warriors’ bench following a win on Nov. 27, as the fans cheered his name. You could tell the absence of game action was eating at Thompson, as he sat there, a white towel draped over his head.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob said Thompson's return could be one of the greatest moments in franchise history. The team has ensured that Thompson's return will be in front of the home fans. Following Sunday, the next Warriors' home game would be Jan. 18 against the Detroit Pistons, which starts a seven-game homestand.

"I want it to be in front of our fans," Thompson said, via Slater . "They deserve it. First time in two years, they deserve to see me at home."