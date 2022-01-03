ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Venom’ and Bond Still Lead VOD Charts as ‘Lost Daughter’ Makes Impressive Netflix Debut

By Tom Brueggemann
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROLhl_0dbmz2pz00

After a year when home viewing, including major Premium VOD releases of films shortly after their theatrical debuts, the holiday results seem to take a back seat to the monster ones for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) in theaters. And its success has bled over at home. Seven of the 30 slots on the three top 10 charts IndieWire tracks are taken by early “Spider-Man” entries.

Otherwise, the shuffle back and forth at the top remains between “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists), both now reduced to $5.99. “Venom 2” is #1 at both Google Play and Vudu, while the Bond film leads at iTunes.

The lack of any new exclusive-to-home PVOD offerings left studios at what would seem a prime time to score high-end returns from $19.99 rentals. This is definitely a shift from recent patterns for three significant November releases — “Eternals” (Disney), “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony), and “House of Gucci” (United Artists) — not to cash in on holiday opportunities.

The four “Spider-Man” films charting — 2019’s “Far From Home” on all three, with “Homecoming” on two, and the two “Amazing” entries one each — rent for $3.99, making for an attractive option with few new alternatives. Consumers also responded to reduced prices ($5.99), with “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight) placing twice (including #3 at iTunes), and “The Card Counter” (Focus). “Spencer” (Neon/$5.99), which had earlier success at $19.99, is also back at iTunes.

“Encanto” (Disney/$19.99) is the top recent PVOD title. With rentals reduced by its parallel access on Disney+, it still managed to make two charts. “Dune” (Warner Bros./$24.99) found renewed interest with no price reduction, actually making all three charts.

The final film to show up everywhere once again is “Free Guy” (Disney/$5.99), first available over four months ago. We have no way of knowing for sure with revenues not reported, but its longevity suggests it may vie for the top feature film VOD release of the year.

Netflix’s top 10 is led by two of their prestige awards-intended releases. Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” retains the #1 spot, with Film Twitter and other social media bringing “Squid Game” levels of attention. McKay might not have made fans with his response to those who criticize his climate change-themed comedy, but he looks to have raised its visibility.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “ The Lost Daughter ” had a credible debut at #2. Figure the time period should favor holiday and family-oriented titles. That makes the initial interest in this serious drama impressive (with excellent reviews, among Netflix’s 2021 originals, only “The Power of the Dog” has a higher Metacritic rating), even if it didn’t dislodge McKay’s all-star cast film.

Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for January 3. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

3. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

4. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

5. The Last Duel (Disney) – $5.99

6. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

7. Spencer (Neon) – $5.99

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) – $3.99

9. The Card Counter (Focus) – $5.99

10. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

Google Play

1. Venom: Let There Will Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

2. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

4. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) – $3.99

6. The Amazing Spider-Man (Sony) – $3.99

7. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Sony) – $3.99

9. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

10. Encanto (Disney) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers December 27-January 2.

1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

2. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $19.99

4. Encanto (Disney) – $19.99

5. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

6. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

7. Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount) – $19.99

8. The Last Duel (Disney) – $5.99

9. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

10. Antlers (Searchlight) – $14.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, January 3; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S.

1. Don’t Look Up (2021 Netflix original)

2. The Lost Daughter (2021 Netflix original)

3. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012 theatrical release)

4. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019 theatrical release)

5. Rise of the Guardians (2012 theatrical release)

6. Dark Shadows (2012 theatrical release)

7. The Unforgivable (2021 Netflix original)

8. Zone 414 (2021 VOD release)

9. Back to the Outback (2021 Netflix animated original)

10. Red Notice (2021 Netflix original)

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Meryl Streep’s Shocking ‘Don’t Look Up’ Mid-Credits Fate Came from Her Own Improv

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for the ending of “Don’t Look Up.” Adam McKay’s cosmic end-times satire “Don’t Look Up” quickly became the most-viewed original movie on Netflix over the holiday weekend. Endless social media debates over the movie’s quality or scientific accuracy — it’s about a comet on a planet-annihilating collision course toward Earth — aside, viewers who stayed for the comedy’s mid- and post-credits scenes were in for some wild surprises. According to director McKay in a new interview with Variety, the film’s final moments were actually wrought out of the actors’ improv. In a mid-credits sequence, chainsmoking...
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Adam Mckay
IndieWire

Every Studio Film Directed by Female Filmmakers Coming Out in 2022 and 2023

As we limp into the third year of the pandemic, placating platitudes like “nothing is ever set in stone” continue to be the order of the day, as does tremendous flexibility when it comes to something relatively minor like, oh, when your next favorite movie is coming out (and, related, how it’s coming out). Despite the unpredictability of 2020 and 2021, female filmmakers continue to make great strides, from winning the top awards at the majority of last year’s biggest festivals (including Sundance for Sian Heder and Blerta Basholli, Cannes for Julia Ducournau, and Venice for Audrey Diwan), notching only the second...
MOVIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Paul Feig Calls Out Sony’s Omission of His ‘Ghostbusters’ Film in Upcoming ‘Ultimate Collection’

When Sony announced plans to celebrate the “Ghostbusters” franchise and the DVD release of its recent “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in 2022 by releasing an eight-disc box set called “Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection,” conspicuously absent from those eight discs is the Paul Feig–directed, female-fronted “Ghostbusters” that hit theaters in 2016. And Feig took to Twitter to (diplomatically) call out the omission. Feig’s film, which starred Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Melissa McCarthy, was famously the target of a misogynistic online campaign fueled by outrage that women were stepping into the iconic jumpsuits first worn by Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Ernie Hudson, and...
MOVIES
orlandoweekly.com

Debuting on Netflix this week: Maggie Gyllenhaal adapts Elena Ferrante’s novel ‘The Lost Daughter,’ plus more streaming premieres

Anxious People — The best-selling book by Fredrik Blackman becomes a Swedish comedy/mystery series about eight survivors of a hostage incident, all of whom have differing recollections of the event. That's right, just like what happened when you and your friends settled in to watch Annie Live! (Netflix) Crime...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vod#United Artists#Premium Vod#Pvod#Neon
IndieWire

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Review: Disney’s Obligatory Spinoff Plods Through an Aimless Premiere

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 1, “Stranger in a Strange Land.”] When “The Mandalorian” premiered in the winter of 2019, it gave its titular hero (and the world) the gift of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). When “The Book of Boba Fett” debuted in December 2021 — an obligatory spinoff of that first, very successful, Disney+ series — it gave its titular hero… a drink of water. A kind reading of such a simple ending would be that “Star Wars” is getting back to basics. Rather than go overboard with the “bigger is better”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bigbug’ Trailer: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Makes Netflix Debut with Raunchy Robot Comedy

Academy Award-nominated “Amelie” and “A Very Long Engagement” director Jean-Pierre Jeunet hasn’t released a feature film since 2013’s “The Young and Prodigious T. S. Spivet.” But the always visually bonkers director of films including the swooningly odd “Delicatessen” and the gonzo “Alien Resurrection” is back with his latest film, “Bigbug.” The artificial intelligence comedy is hitting Netflix on February 11, and the streamer has released a first trailer for the film. Watch below. Here’s the appropriately weird synopsis, courtesy of Netflix: In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Releases First Trailer for Upcoming Season 3

After three long years, Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” will return to FX March 24. And the network gave fans a Christmas gift with a trailer for the long-awaited third season, which finds the series and its characters in Europe. Watch the first trailer for the new season in the video below, which will air two episodes March 24. The show will then be available for next-day viewing on Hulu. “We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Don’t Look Up’ Atop Netflix Over Holiday Weekend, ‘Resident Evil’ Sequel Scores at Home

This holiday weekend, Christmas-related older movies accounted for 15 of the 30 slots on the three VOD charts we list. That’s a record share of non-recent titles, underscoring the absence of current films getting early home play. Consider that a sign of a partial return to theater supremacy, at least for the moment. The weak response for most new releases in theaters so far other than the dominant “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) and “Sing 2” (Universal) could be further incentive for studios to take care in their length of windows, or even releasing in theaters initially. As always, we have...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Theaters Found Their Christmas Savior

Without “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) this weekend, it might have been lights out for theaters. Literally. With it, COVID Christmas No. 2  is a reasonably successful season. The incredible domestic 10-day total of $467 million (and reaching $1 billion worldwide) — as much as double expectations — does raise hopes that the end is in sight for gross-challenged exhibitors. That this comes in the face of the Omicron surge — with holiday plans disrupted, Broadway and other events shutting down, some sports postponed — has to be seen as a major boost for exhibitors’ viability. Still, the totals for the weekend,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘The Other Two’ Finds Comedy Truth Inside Its Hollywood Mayhem

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Squid Game’ Creator Teases Third Season at Netflix — Even Without Confirmed Season 2

The massive popularity of Netflix’s South Korean survival-horror series can only mean one (or two) things: a second and even third season are more than likely. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently said in an interview shared by the Korea Times (via Deadline), “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.” While Hwang was previously misquoted as saying there will “indeed” be a second season for the series about cash-strapped contestants who sign away their life rights for a chance at a $38 million prize, Netflix later told Vulture...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Back to the Outback’: The Netflix Animated Feature Embraces the Beauty of Our Differences

A band of misfits come together to find a home where they’ll be accepted in Netflix’s latest CG-animated adventure, “Back to the Outback.” Except the lovable outcasts here happen to be among the world’s deadliest creatures, all of whom — along with a cute but completely obnoxious koala bear (voiced by Broadway’s Tim Minchin) — escape from a Sydney zoo to find a home in the Australian Outback, where they’ll be loved for who they are and not feared for what they look like. First-time feature directors Clare Knight and Harry Cripps previously worked together on “Larrikins,” the Outback-themed feature from...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Documentary Shorts Predictions

As always, this year’s Oscars shortlist for documentary short subject is a compelling roster of incisive journalistic portraits of urgent world issues. Topics covered this year include immigration, homelessness, civil rights, and the January 6 insurrection. Awards dominator Netflix came out ahead, with four films on the list: “Audible,” Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis,” “Lead Me Home,” and “Three Songs for Benazir.” “Audible” follows a deaf high school athlete throughout his senior year, and is executive produced by Peter Berg and deaf actor and model Nyle DiMarco. One can always count on at least one Holocaust film to make the cut,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Laemmle Theaters President: ‘Maybe We Just Need to Wait’ to Lure Cautious, Older Moviegoers Back

Older people, who have historically been a core component of arthouse theater audiences, have been more reluctant to return to to the cinema amid the pandemic compared to younger people. Now, the leader of one of Los Angeles’ most prominent chains has raised an idea: Maybe it’s just too early to try to bring them back. “It’s going to take some time to acquire an audience, to reacquaint them with moviegoing. And you have to be careful — I mean, how much effort do we put into outreach during this environment versus do we need to save our ammo until the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

As the 2021 Box Office Ends on a High, the Future of Theatrical Releasing Remains Unclear

The “Spider-Man” effect is real, and while the theatrical world will end on a high note after the December surge of the latest Tom Holland-starring superhero outing, the happy headlines around “Spider-Man: No Way Home” don’t define the 2021 landscape more than the rest of a fraught year. This year will end with mixed signals about the state of domestic movie exhibition, but after nearly 18 months when theaters were either mostly or partially closed, reaching a point where anything resembles past performance is a major achievement. And yet, even before this year, a retraction was starting. The box office in 2019 fell...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy