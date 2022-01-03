ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Head to toe, Renée Fleming gives golden performance at Kravis Center

By Sarah Hutchings
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UULTh_0dbmz1xG00

The Kravis Center hosted a respectable crowd for the Sunday performance presented by world-famous soprano Renée Fleming and pianist Gerald Martin Moore.

Fleming took the stage dressed as a golden diva in a shimmering designer gown. Her first selections were Handel arias “Calm thou my soul” (from Alexander Balus), and “Endless pleasure, endless love” (from Semele).

It was initially difficult to hear the performance. However, once the audience settled, we began to hear the hallmark subtleties of Fleming’s performance.

In Fleming’s introduction to her French language set, she stated, “French is my favorite language to sing.” The selected Fauré songs, “Les berceaux,” “Au bord de l’eau” and Massenet’s “O messenger de Dieu” (from Thaïs), contained themes of nature and unrequited love. Fleming’s love of French poetry was apparent as she intentionally painted every syllable and pressed through a beautiful crescendo sustain on each held note.

Moore, the new director of Yale Opera and coordinator of Vocal Studies for the Yale School of Music, was a steady hand at the piano. Somewhere in the “Zur Rosenzeit” by Edvard Grieg, the performance relaxed to find its heart. In “Glück, das mir verblieb,” also known as “Marietta’s Lied” (from Die tote Stadt) by Erich Korngold, Fleming sailed through the high notes, adding just a bit more shimmer to her already golden presence on stage. She continued to float and crescendo through every melodic apex.

After a brief intermission, Fleming returned to the stage refreshed and resplendent in a black gown, with red flowers encircling the bottom. She sang Leoncavallo’s “Musette svaria sulla bocca viva” (from the lesser-known La bohème) in a bombastic introduction to the Italian language pieces on her program.

Next up were selections from a new song cycle, entitled "Winter Morning Walks," composed by Maria Schneider. Fleming prefaced her performance by saying that the poet of this set, Ted Kooser, could not be in direct sunlight  because of a cancer diagnosis, and his poems were the result of introspections he had during twilight morning walks.

Schneider’s settings of these poems had an almost musical theater lilt in the text setting. The final song, “My Wife and I Walk the Cold Road,” resonated with the audience with its extensive musical moments and the repeated refrain of “… asking for 30 more years.”

The concert ended with a montage of Fleming’s most famous renditions. The "Sound of Music" had the audience humming along and sighing in recognition, and her performance of “You’ll Never Know” from the film "The Shape of Water" was a treat. Her encore performances of “O mio babbino caro” and “I Could Have Danced All Night” excited the audience who showed their appreciation with multiple standing ovations.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Review: Head to toe, Renée Fleming gives golden performance at Kravis Center

