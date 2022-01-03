ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Bradberry proud of how Giants' defense kept fighting despite early hole vs. Chicago

By Lou Di Pietro
The Chicago Bears’ first drive Sunday began at the Giants’ two yard line, and the second began at the Giants’ 24.

As the old saying goes, the game wasn’t as close as the score indicated, but maybe not in a bad way for the defense, who only yielded 26 yards on the first 14 points of the game.

Still, the Giants’ defense is upset they didn’t hold the Bears to less.

“When we get put into certain situations like that, it's an opportunity for us to stand up and make a stand,” cornerback James Bradberry said after the game. “That's how we look at it as a defense and that's our approach when we get on the field.”

Unfortunately, the Giants only compounded their issues with the offensive game plan, as Mike Glennon threw just 11 passes – all but two of which came in the second half when the score was already 29-3 – and were stuffed all day long, their field goal drive the only one that got more than one first down.

Again, though, that matters not to Bradberry, who takes pride in him and the defense playing well no matter the situation or score.

“Like I said, once we get on the field, it's another opportunity for us to make a play. I take pride in taking the field and making plays for the team,” Bradberry said. “I made an interception today, I wish I could have made more plays. That's our mindset. I'm worried about the defense. That's where I'm at on the field; I don't play for the offense, I play for the defense. We fought on defense and made plays, unfortunately we came up on the short end of the stick.”

Indeed, Bradberry picked off Andy Dalton late in the third quarter, getting the ball back just one play after Glennon had fumbled – but once again, it led to a three-and-out, basically giving the defense a short breather.

However, to Bradberry, that interception, as well as Tae Crowder’s pick of an attempted David Montgomery pass with two minutes left, indicates how the defense really never gives up.

“I think it shows in our plays, especially as a defense. Late in the fourth quarter, we made an interception, a game changing play,” Bradberry said. “We're going to fight until the end, and we're going to try and keep that energy going. We had guys flying around after the pick, trying to celebrate and stuff. We're still out there trying to make plays no matter the score.”

A mindset he’s always had.

“I've been playing defense pretty much my whole life, so my mindset has always been I'm not able to dictate what happens as far as the scoreboard unless I go out there and I catch the ball, catch the pick and go score myself,” Bradberry said. “That's my mindset when I get on the field, whether it's a messed-up position for us on defense or not. I look at it as an opportunity to make a play, a game changing play, and I could possibly put points up on the board.”

Bradberry saw the effort on his whole side of the ball, but with one game left in the season and the Giants playing out the string, he’s hoping that it doesn’t end with Big Blue sleepwalking through the formality of Sunday’s season finale.

“I just want to see effort and us fighting, fighting to win the game.”

