Deion Sanders and Nick Saban are a part of Tausili Akana’s life. Not besties-level, but close enough to be on the wish lists of the two prominent college coaches. Over the course of 2021-22 academic year, nine more scholarship offers have arrived in the hands of Akana. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound outside linebacker now has 42 offers as a junior. He is ranked No. 1 among linebackers in the class of 2023 by 247sports.com.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO