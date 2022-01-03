ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Photos of the Week - January 3rd

By Andrea Pérez
 4 days ago
Royal News 9 Photos | ROYALS Royal Photos of the Week - January 3rd 2022 started with some great royal photos

This week as we left 2021 behind and started the new year, many royals took to social media to share their first photos of 2022. From Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge sharing a stunning photo of them holding hands, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posting the loveliest family portrait with Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana and Archie Harrison to Princess Eugenie’s set of photos, including a wonderful one of her husband Jack Christopher Stamp Brooksbank with their baby.

Scroll below to see the top royal photos of this week.

