More than 75 shots fired near Tulsa apartment complex, police search for gunmen

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
61st and Peoria Shooting Tulsa police are investigating after more than 75 shots were fired near 61st and Peoria.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after more than 75 shots were fired near 61st and Peoria.

It happened Sunday night outside of the Savanna Landing Apartments. Police received multiple reports around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the shooting started as an argument. Witnesses also report seeing at least 8 men shooting at the apartment entrance. All of them were wearing ski masks.

When police arrived, they found four cars with bullet holes. Two homes were also hit.

Despite the rounds, no one was hit by gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Just last month, a 13-year-old was shot and killed at the Savanna Landing Apartments. Another 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Tena Bruce
4d ago

If the police 👮‍♀️ don’t start camping out at some of Tulsa’s Apartments people r gonna start getting killed!! I’m not saying which one I’m at, but it’s had it’s fair share, of shootings too, and it scares me! I’m on the east side of Tulsa and I’m getting to where I’m afraid I’ll be hit!!!! Please give us some Protection!!!!

