December 31st is, yes, New Year’s Eve, But it is also the perfect night to binge some movies in order to do some pop culture prep work for the coming year. What I mean by that is, there are a lot of TV shows and specials coming out soon, and you’d do well to prepare for them. Like the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts which comes out on January 1st. New Year’s Eve would be a great night to go back and watch the movie that started it all, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. And now that The Book Of Boba Fett has just released its first episode, you might need a refresher on what Boba’s deal is, which is why you might want to re-watch his film debut in The Empire Strikes Back.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO