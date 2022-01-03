ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preds Begin 2022 Strong

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

The first two games following the holiday/COVID break saw the Preds maintaining their tenacious style of play but lacking that extra step. Of course, missing Josi and Sissons for the back-to-backs in Washington and Columbus was not ideal, but we have continued to see that when this team is given an...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Wild Coach Criticizes Trent Frederic, Says Kirill Kaprizov Hit Was ‘Predatory’

Trent Frederic found himself in hot water Thursday night after he laid a hit on Kirill Kaprizov that knocked the Wild star from the game in the second period. Frederic’s knee looked to hit Kaprizov, who was trying to avoid Matt Grzelcyk while playing the puck, in the thigh and sent him into the boards. The Bruins forward was called for boarding and had to answer the bell not once, but twice in Boston’s loss to Minnesota at TD Garden.
NHL
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
KRDO News Channel 13

Players on the Colorado College hockey team have concerns about getting the Covid-19 booster shot

The Colorado College hockey team left for their weekend trip against Miami of Ohio on Wednesday. Three players didn't make the trip because they tested positive for Covid-19. All fully vaccinated students at C.C. are required to get the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. The Gazette reported on Monday that more than half the players on The post Players on the Colorado College hockey team have concerns about getting the Covid-19 booster shot appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Covid#Caps
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Signing Of Tuukka Rask Is Nice … But What Does It Fix?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask’s place in Boston sports is more complicated than it should be. The reality is he’s one of the best goalies in NHL history, and he’s the best goalie in Bruins history. But the team never won a Stanley Cup during his tenure as the starter, a reality for which he’s borne the brunt of the blame for nearly a decade. As such, the invocation of the name Tuukka Mikael Rask always stirs emotions to a point where productive conversations become impossible. Nevertheless, let’s try. The news on Thursday — that Rask signed a PTO and...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Nashville Post

Forsberg on pace to take down two notable Preds records

As Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg darted into the offensive zone, Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo closed in, likely knowing he didn’t really have a chance. Flipping the puck up and around Pietrangelo’s body, Forsberg nonchalantly skated away, hitting the brakes once he reached the crease as he rifled off a backhand shot that elevated over Vegas goalie Logan Thompson glove side and into the net.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Source: Carey Price Will 100% be in play at the Deadline

Big story here as the goalie market has never been more intriguing at the deadline. With one playoff-proven goalie in Fleury already available, the other most proven goalie, Carey Price, will also be up for grabs at the deadline. It won’t be an easy deal to make, but I keep hearing Price wouldn’t mind playing with McDavid…or Crosby…or Ovechkin….
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Cale Makar Appreciation Post

I was fortunate enough to grow up watching the great Scott Niedermayer perform on-ice magic night in and night out for the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks. Niedermayer was and is still widely regarded as one of the most skilled and smoothest skating defensemen of all time, but even he will have to take a backseat to what I've seen from a young Mr. Cale Makar.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Back At It

The snowflakes are flying, the plows are out and the Sabres are finally playing a hockey game again following an extended hiatus which goes back to last Saturday when the Sabres played the Boston Bruins. Tonight’s game in Buffalo is against the San Jose Sharks, and per Sabres.com, the home...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

What's the Deal?

The Blackhawks may not be losing much in Alex Nylander so there's not much of a sting. What hurts more is the regret of former general manager Stan Bowman giving up defenseman Henri Jokiharju for Nylander. Jokiharju may never have had 1st pair potential but top 4 is still reasonable.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Boston Bruins should be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun

Rebuilding has become an accepted strategy in the NHL. You inform fans you are going to do it and ask them to be patient. You remind them it's going to take a while. Fans start to root for your losses because it means a better draft position. You can buy...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Keep Skating Forward in 2022

Now that the 2022 Winter Classic is over -- a game that turned out to be rather high-scoring and entertaining in the sub-zero temperatures at Target Field in Minneapolis -- the focus has turned back to trying to get a full season in amid the ongoing pandemic. Ultimately, as much pro sports and the other games we play are a diversion from the "real world", they also inevitably reflect the larger realities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy