ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MSP Airport stops walk-up COVID testing Monday in effort to 'reduce crowding'

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeVD9_0dbmwj7Y00
Jan 3, 2022

An overload of people seeking COVID-19 tests at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has prompted the airport to disallow walk-up tests Monday, meaning only those with appointments are allowed to get a test.

The announcement was made by the Minnesota Department of Health just after 2 p.m. as a long line built up in the skyway adjacent to the second level of the airport parking ramp where testing is conducted. The message says the decision to go to appointment-only testing was made to "reduce crowding."

At 2:30 p.m., dozen of people were waiting in line to get a test, with each new arrival being asked by a representative if they have an appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOpj7_0dbmwj7Y00
A long line outside the testing center at MSP Airport on Monday, Jan. 3.  Bring Me The News

An electronic sign outside the parking ramp also advises people that testing is only available to those who have an appointment.

Previously, appointments were strongly encouraged but not necessary at MSP Airport. The appointment-only stipulation is only in place for Monday at this point.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's new COVID testing sites start opening Friday

An effort to increase Minnesota's testing capacity begins Friday with the opening of a new COVID community testing site in Anoka. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday the locations of two new Twin Cities COVID-19 testing sites as rising demand for tests puts pressure on current resources. Earlier this week,...
ANOKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowding#Covid#Msp#Msp Airport
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 7

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 7,833 newly reported cases and 33 newly reported deaths, including a person aged 25-29 from Crow Wing County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,766. Today's report includes data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bring Me The News

Minnesota physicians group urges more public mask mandates

A Minnesota physicians group says other cities and towns should follow Minneapolis and St. Paul in issuing a public face mask mandate. The Minnesota Medical Association said in a statement Thursday that is "fully supports" the new mask requirements in both cities, which go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. The new rules require individuals to wear a face mask when in public or city-owned spaces.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Sven and Ole's building in Grand Marais for sale, pizza business will continue

More change is coming to downtown Grand Marais. The building Sven and Ole's Pizza has called home since it opened in 1982 is for sale for $499,900. But owner/co-founder Sid "Sven" Backlund is only selling the building at 7 W Wisconsin St., not the business, he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The business is also selling its nearby Inga and Lena's Building at 5 N Broadway Ave.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Videos show massive winter storm waves on Lake Superior Wednesday

The high winds with Wednesday's winter storm created perfect conditions for massive waves on Lake Superior. There was a gale warning in effect until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with the National Weather Service saying waves 7-10 feet tall are expected from Taconite Harbor to Duluth and Duluth to Port Wing, Wisconsin. A gale warning was also in effect along Minnesota's North Shore, with waves 5-8 feet expected.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

The Ice Castles open in the Twin Cities on Friday

The Ice Castles will open in New Brighton on Friday. The handmade sculptures — featuring frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, ice statues and more — will open at Long Lake Regional Park for the second time, which follows a pandemic-caused cancellation last winter. And "new" this winter,...
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Bring Me The News

'Large fireball' consumes fish house on Upper Red Lake, injures 4 occupants

Four people suffered injuries when a fiery blast consumed the fish house they were occupying on a northern Minnesota lake. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, when a 911 caller reported an explosion at a fish house on Upper Red Lake, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. Two men and two women were in the fish house, and told authorities they were using 20-pound propane tanks and a "heating mechanism" just before the blast.
ACCIDENTS
Bring Me The News

Fatal crash closes southbound Highway 169 in Mankato

Highway 169 southbound near Mankato is closed Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal crash. The crash occurred on the bridge over the Blue Earth River near Honeymead in Mankato around noon Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says. Traffic is being detoured, and those in the area should expect delays.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy