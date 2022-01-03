40 people evacuated after fire breaks out in carport of Goleta apartment complex

GOLETA, Calif. – An early morning fire led to the evacuation of 40 people from a Goleta apartment complex on New Year's Eve.

The fire broke out inside a carport around 4 a.m. on the 300 block of Moreton Bay Lane.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a dozen cars were damaged or destroyed and two structures were damaged.

No structures were destroyed thanks to quick work from responding firefighters.

The Red Cross was called in to assist those who were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

