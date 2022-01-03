ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

40 people evacuated after fire breaks out in carport of Goleta apartment complex

By NewsChannel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago

GOLETA, Calif. – An early morning fire led to the evacuation of 40 people from a Goleta apartment complex on New Year's Eve.

The fire broke out inside a carport around 4 a.m. on the 300 block of Moreton Bay Lane.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a dozen cars were damaged or destroyed and two structures were damaged.

No structures were destroyed thanks to quick work from responding firefighters.

The Red Cross was called in to assist those who were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The post 40 people evacuated after fire breaks out in carport of Goleta apartment complex appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Goleta, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Goleta, CA
Goleta, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carport#Vehicles#Accident#Sbc#The Red Cross#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Drive-In to close Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The owners of Santa Maria's Hi-Way Drive-In plan to close after Thursday's last showing. In a post on their website, the owners released a statement saying they are shutting down due to the economic climate and changes in the film industry. "We are grateful to all...
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Cars
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy