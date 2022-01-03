ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Brook, PA

Honey Brook Man Is America’s First Millionaire of the New Year

Brian Mineweaser and his wife.Image via the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Honey Brook resident Brian Mineweaser rung in 2022 as the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” after he became the lucky winner of $1 million, writes Carly O’Neill for FOX 43.

He was randomly selected in a drawing among the five finalists and was delivered the good news during ABC’s live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, in the opening moments of January 2022.

“It’s just so surreal!” said Mineweaser. “It’s amazing to win $1 million! This will help me put my four kids through college.”

Mineweaser had originally won a special online prize drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery that provided him with an opportunity to win the grand prize of $1 million.

In addition to winning this coveted prize, he also won $2,022 for winning the online drawing, as well as an at-home New Year’s Eve party package that came with a $10,000 cash prize.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Brian on his $1 million Powerball prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It was exciting to watch the winning moment live on television.”

Read more about Brian Mineweaser, the state’s first millionaire of 2022, at FOX 43.

