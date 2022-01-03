Undaunted by Ida-Related Change of Address, Santa Finds Displaced Families at Hotel in Exton

Families displaced by Hurricane Ida manage a warm and home-spun holiday in an Exton hotel. Image via Thomas Hengge, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Families displaced by Hurricane Ida four months ago spent the holidays at their temporary home at Hammock Inn & Suites in Exton, writes Ellie Rushing for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Due to the shortage of affordable housing in Chester County, 49 people from 22 families have had to live at the hotel since their homes were destroyed by floodwaters in September. Currently, the county is paying for their accommodations, with more than a dozen churches and local volunteers offering support through fundraisers and meal deliveries.

Nonetheless, living at the hotel is not easy, as the families cannot cook and have very little personal space.

Despite the grim situation, the storm survivors have built a community. The adults watch each other’s children, and each Monday they unite for dinner.

The families also hosted a Christmas party. Kids played between rooms, hung out with Santa, and ate food provided by a local church.

“It finally feels like the holiday, just seeing that joy in these kids’ faces,” said resident Courtney Ryan.