ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Undaunted by Ida-Related Change of Address, Santa Finds Displaced Families at Hotel in Exton

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2Acb_0dbmuy2n00
Families displaced by Hurricane Ida manage a warm and home-spun holiday in an Exton hotel.Image via Thomas Hengge, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Families displaced by Hurricane Ida four months ago spent the holidays at their temporary home at Hammock Inn & Suites in Exton, writes Ellie Rushing for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Due to the shortage of affordable housing in Chester County, 49 people from 22 families have had to live at the hotel since their homes were destroyed by floodwaters in September. Currently, the county is paying for their accommodations, with more than a dozen churches and local volunteers offering support through fundraisers and meal deliveries.

Nonetheless, living at the hotel is not easy, as the families cannot cook and have very little personal space.

Despite the grim situation, the storm survivors have built a community. The adults watch each other’s children, and each Monday they unite for dinner.

The families also hosted a Christmas party. Kids played between rooms, hung out with Santa, and ate food provided by a local church.

“It finally feels like the holiday, just seeing that joy in these kids’ faces,” said resident Courtney Ryan.

Read more about the Hammock Inn holidays in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County-Raised Orthodontist Returns Home to Open Office in Hankin Group’s Weatherstone Town Center

Emily Funk Orthodontics has officially opened its doors in Hankin Group’s Weatherstone Town Center in Chester Springs. Emily Funk Orthodontics offers a wide variety of orthodontic services, including Invisalign, metal and ceramic braces, retainers, expanders, and more. The office is located at 240 Windgate Drive, Suite A6, and is welcoming patients Monday through Friday, from 8 AM-5 PM.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Exton, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Exton, PA
Government
VISTA.Today

With Rollout of New Federal Program, Aqua Pennsylvania Urges Customers to Apply for Assistance with Water Bills

Aqua Pennsylvania is promoting the rollout of the 2021 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) with the goal of helping families that are experiencing hardship with their water bills. LIHWAP is a new, temporary emergency water and wastewater assistance program created by the federal government to assist low-income households...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Affordable Housing#Christmas#Hammock Inn Suites#The Philadelphia Inquirer
VISTA.Today

Melanie Weiler Named Executive Director of Jennersville YMCA

Melanie Weiler.Image via the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Melanie Weiler has joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine team as the executive director of the Jennersville YMCA. Weiler began her career with the YMCA in 1993, serving in several leadership roles throughout the organization. She then went on to work with other nonprofits throughout Chester County, most notably in the areas of poverty alleviation, food insecurity, and homeless prevention.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — CCRES

CCRES has career opportunities for those with educational experience in Chester County. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units and the behavioral health system.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Job Insights for the First Half of 2022

To provide accurate and timely employment forecasts for business leaders, Express Employment Professionals International Headquarters commissions an ongoing Job Insights survey to track employment and hiring trends across a wide range of industries. INSIGHT: Hiring Rebounds as Outlook for the First Half of 2022 Trends Upward. As the economy moves...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
VISTA.Today

Loss of Jennersville Hospital Has Residents — Especially Seniors — Concerned About ER Access

From left: Jerry Dobbs, Fred Crotchfelt, and Ron Masters are residents of Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford.Image via Emma Lee, WHYY. The loss of Jennersville Hospital has caused a lot of anxiety for many southern Chester County residents. The distance to an accessible emergency room is a particular concern, especially for area seniors. Alan Yu and Kenny Cooper covered the worry for WHYY.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy