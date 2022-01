Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) will play a huge role in the way college football looks in the coming years and it has already played a role in several big-name recruiting battles during this cycle. Texas is giving offensive line recruits $50,000 just to be a scholarship player in Austin. That has resulted in the Longhorns signing one of their best offensive line classes in school history.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO